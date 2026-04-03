ROUND 5
MAN WON
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
18
-
52
Kayo Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
32
-
24
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
50
-
10
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
0
-
32
St George Venues Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
12
-
26
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
36
-
22
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
32
-
12
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 5
MAN WON
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
18
-
52
Kayo Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
32
-
24
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
50
-
10
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
0
-
32
St George Venues Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
12
-
26
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
36
-
22
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
32
-
12
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎