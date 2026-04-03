Both Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Sean O'Sullivan and Melbourne Storm lock forward Trent Loiero have been charged by the NRL's match review committee, but neither will face suspension over offences committed on Good Friday.\n\nIn the earlier game, Bulldogs halfback O'Sullivan, who was bafflingly brought off the bench ahead of Bronson Xerri when centre Stephen Crichton went down injured, clubbed South Sydney fullback Jye Gray with a high shot.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396333"]\n\nWhile the tackle came after Gray had dropped the ball, it was enough for O'Sullivan, who made direct contact above the shoulders, to be penalised and placed on report by the match officials.\n\nO'Sullivan has now been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, but as it's a first offence on his record, he will only face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk $1500 if he fights at the judiciary.\n\nIn the later game, Trent Loiero was pinged for a first half hip drop on Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396334"]\n\nHe was allowed to stay on the field, but was penalised and placed on report, and has now also been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.\n\nAs it's a third offence on his rolling 12-month record, the Storm and Queensland Maroons lock forward will face a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match suspension if he fights at the judiciary panel.\n\nThe only other player placed on report during Friday's games was Canterbury impact forward Sitili Tupouniua, however, he was not charged over a dangerous tackle.\n\nBoth O'Sullivan and Loiero have until midday (AEDT) on Sunday to determine their pleas.