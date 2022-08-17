The NRL have reportedly warned both the Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors over members of their respective playing rosters using try celebrations to make public displays of support for jailed ex-teammate Manase Fainu.

Fainu was last week found guilty of stabbing a Mormon church leader and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Last weekend's games saw ex-teammates of Fainu at both the Warriors and Sea Eagles use try celebrations to make displays of support for Fainu and according to News Corp, the NRL have warned both clubs.

Haumole Olakau'atu, Josh Schuster and Addin Fonua-Blake, as well as Josh Aloiai off-field, all appeared to make different gestures in support of Fainu.

Olakau'atu appeared to show the 2161 postcode after scoring - a tribute to the fact the pair grew up together in Guildford, while Schuster scribbled MF on his wrist.

Fonua-Blake also used to play with Fainu during his time at the Sea Eagles.

Aloiai meanwhile supported Fainu through the trial and posted a photo of the pair outside court after the verdict had been handed down.

It's understood NRL integrity unit boss Jason King reached out to both Manly and the Warriors to remind them about the need to protect the game's image.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said he wasn't necessarily pleased by the negotiations levelled at the players.

“This is something that our integrity team is taking a look at,” Abdo told News Corp.

“We are in active dialogue with the clubs involved. I am not necessarily pleased with the fact we have allegations of players showing support potentially under these circumstances.

“But we will need to look at it. We are in dialogue with the club and I think the club will deal with the matter with the players.

“I think it is important for us to understand the context of what has happened.

“I am not in position to pass judgment because I am not sure what the context is for this. That is happening now through discussion with the club.

“Once we know that then I think we will deal with it. I am not saying there has been any breach of the rules but clearly we want to make sure that this isn’t something that is seen as s negative for our game, for the players and for the sport more generally.”