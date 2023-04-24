Manly veteran Aaron Woods can accept a fine after being charged with dangerous contact on Wests Tigers player Alex Twal.

The NRL Judiciary handed down just the sole charge from Sunday's action, with Woods hit with a Grade 1 charge.

The incident in question occurred at the 35th-minute mark from the Round 8 match between the Sea Eagles and Tigers.

The sanction sees Woods able to accept a $750 fine with an early plea, while he can challenge the charge at risk of having the fine raised to $1000.

A successful challenge would see Woods' sanction removed.

Having avoided suspension, Woods remains available for Manly's Round 9 matchup with the Gold Coast Titans at 4 Pines Park on Saturday.

Sunday's six-point win over the Tigers has Manly placed second on the NRL ladder, having recorded four wins for the seasons to be placed three points behind league leaders Brisbane with a game in hand.