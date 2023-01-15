A former premiership-winning Sea Eagle, Peter Peters, believes the Sea Eagles must consider releasing Tom Trbojevic to a rival club if his hamstring injuries continue to persist.

Trbojevic was sent to Philadelphia this week to rehab his latest hamstring injury with Bill Knowles, a specialist that treated Latrell Mitchell last season before working with Ryan Papenhuyzen in recent weeks.

It's the fullback's fifth hamstring injury in his career, however after witnessing his potential in 2021 after taking out the Dally M, the magnifying glass on his fitness has intensified.

Peters is concerned the custodian may be forced into a premature retirement from the sport if he can't get his body in order, even considering a positional move to extend his longevity.

Speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast, Peters opened up to Josh Reynolds on Trbojevic and the tough calls facing Manly in the future if these injuries continue.

“Yes, (I would release him to a rival) if it continues,” Peters said on the radio program.

“I think it's a business decision. He may have to take an early retirement if it keeps going.

“He's played 121 games and he made his debut back in 2015. It's just not enough games.