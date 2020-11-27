Manly have announced the signings of wing duo Christian Tuipulotu from the Roosters and Dragons’ Jason Saab.

Tuipulotu has signed a four-year deal with the Sea Eagles following his release from Bondi and is set to join his new teammates this week at training.

The 19-year-old made his NRL debut in August and has shown plenty of promise and flexibility in both the wing and centre positions.

Saab has penned a three-year deal with Manly after being granted release by St George Illawarra and will wait until next week to join the Sea Eagles’ pre-season training.

The 20-year-old stands at 199cm in height and is a great aerial threat and runner.

Manly coach Des Hasler expressed his excitement with the club’s newest acquisitions.

“Christian is a very talented young player. We are looking forward to further developing his game here at Manly,’’ Hasler said.

“He is very athletic and will certainly bring added depth and competition for spots within the squad.”

“Jason is a young, promising player. He has all the attributes to be a successful, consistent NRL player.”