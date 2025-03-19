Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed Tom Trbojevic is no guarantee of playing against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Trbojevic was unable to complete the club's Round 2 game against the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland owing to 'hamstring tightness'.

With Trbojevic's horror run of injuries over the years, combined with the early stage of the season, Manly took a no-risk approach in bringing Trbojevic from the field as Manly came up short against the Warriors, who picked up their first win of the season.

Seibold, speaking on SEN Radio on Wednesday morning confirmed there were no serious issues for Trbojevic, but that even with the nine-day turnaround leading into Sunday's game, he may well not play.

Seibold also confirmed if Trbojevic does miss the game, it'll only be a one-week lay-off.

“We named him yesterday (Tuesday), we're optimistic," Seibold told SEN's Mornings with Matt White program on Wednesday.

“But I think Turbo (Trbojevic) will definitely have to do a fitness test at the back end of the week. We'll be cautious with Turbo as well.

“The good news is that nothing showed up on the scan. It is just general tightness, but obviously, with a little bit of a history there, we need to make sure that we get him right before we put him back on the field.

“Turbo works really hard and as I said, we're optimistic, but we're probably still 50-50 with Turbo.

“He's done all his drilling yesterday and this morning.

“And when I say drilling, that's all your running-type drills on the field and inside the gym.

“There's no strain there, so if he doesn't play this week, he'll be available for the following week.

“And the only reason why he wouldn't play this week is because we're trying to make sure that we take away any of that tightness or soreness."

If Trbojevic is to miss the game, Seibold will likely move either Reuben Garrick or the returning Tolutau Koula who missed the game in Auckland to fullback, with one of Clayton Fualalo or Tommy Talau to take the vacant spot in the back five.