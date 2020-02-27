Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has named his team to play the Sharks in a trial at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.
Entry to the trial at Kogarah is via a gold coin donation to help raise funds for the family of Fine Kula.
A ‘Fight for Fine’ appeal has been set up to support Fine, a rising young prop with the Sharks, in his battle with brain cancer.
Manly Team List
- Luke Metcalf
- Jorge Taufua
- Brad Parker
- Moses Suli
- Tevita Funa
- Lachlan Croker
- Cade Cust
- Toafofoa Sipley
- Danny Levi
- Martin Taupau
- Joel Thompson
- Curtis Sironen
- Sean Keppie
INTERCHANGE
- Brendan Elliot
- Abbas Miski
- Josh Schuster
- Haumole Olakau’atu
- Zac Saddler
- Zach Dockar-Clay
- Dane Aukafolau
- Keith Titmuss
- Alec Tuitavake
- Edwin Ipape
- Sam Manuleleau
- Reed Izzard
- Alfred Smalley