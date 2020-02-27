Manly Sea Eagles logo

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has named his team to play the Sharks in a trial at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

Entry to the trial at Kogarah is via a gold coin donation to help raise funds for the family of Fine Kula.

A ‘Fight for Fine’ appeal has been set up to support Fine, a rising young prop with the Sharks, in his battle with brain cancer.

Manly Team List

  1. Luke Metcalf
  2. Jorge Taufua
  3. Brad Parker
  4. Moses Suli
  5. Tevita Funa
  6. Lachlan Croker
  7. Cade Cust
  8. Toafofoa Sipley
  9. Danny Levi
  10. Martin Taupau
  11. Joel Thompson
  12. Curtis Sironen
  13. Sean Keppie
    INTERCHANGE
  14. Brendan Elliot
  15. Abbas Miski
  16. Josh Schuster
  17. Haumole Olakau’atu
  18. Zac Saddler
  19. Zach Dockar-Clay
  20. Dane Aukafolau
  21. Keith Titmuss
  22. Alec Tuitavake
  23. Edwin Ipape
  24. Sam Manuleleau
  25. Reed Izzard
  26. Alfred Smalley