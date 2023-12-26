The Manly reportedly have their sights on emerging Wests Tigers playmaker Lachlan Galvin, who could be viewed as the Sea Eagles' long-term replacement for captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Galvin has enjoyed a strong past two seasons within the Tigers' pathways program, earning an Australian Schoolboys selection this year following his Harold Matthews Cup premiership-winning tilt with the Wests Magpies in 2022.

The highly-rated half is among the strong playmaking stocks at Concord, with Galvin joining the likes of Adam Doueihi, Aidan Sezer, Latu Fainu, Jayden Sullivan and expected recruit Jarome Luai under coach Benji Marshall.

The difficulty in breaking into the Tigers' senior side could spike interest from elsewhere, with Manly said to be showing some level of interest in the 18-year-old, according to WWOS.

Galvin is contracted with the Tigers on a Top 30 squad contract for the next three seasons however, making any move a difficult one for the immediate future.

The Sea Eagles could plan to make a move for Galvin once Cherry-Evans' contract comes to an end at the cessation of the 2025 season.

The Queensland and Australia representative will be 36 years of age when his deal comes to an end, likely requiring Manly to consider life after their long-serving halfback.

While formal talks haven't been held within the Sea Eagles' potential plans to lure Galvin out of the Wests Tigers, the teenager's manager, Isaac Moses, is also the agent of Manly coach Anthony Siebold and could aid negotiations.