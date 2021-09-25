Manly forward Josh Aloiai is set to miss the beginning of the 2022 NRL season after being suspended for a dangerous throw in Friday night's loss to South Sydney.
The incident in question saw Aloiai sent to the sin bin for a tackle on Rabbitohs prop Mark Nicholls, who was turned on his head in a tussle with Aloiai and Dylan Walker.
Josh Aloiai is sent to the bin 🗑️#NRLSouthsManly
📝 BLOG https://t.co/CbHuMSjfMX
📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/IacOcOL8eb
📺 WATCH via @kayosports https://t.co/FidwQjIiMz pic.twitter.com/G0uOa7rqcm
— Fox League (@FOXNRL) September 24, 2021
Aloiai was placed on report for the 68th-minute incident, and will now serve a ban ranging between three or four matches.
The inflated grade-two charge comes as the Sea Eagles prop held two prior offences on his record, with an early guilty plea set to see the 25-year-old miss three games.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Aloiai can risk a four-match suspension should he challenge the NRL charge.
The offence was the only charge from South Sydney's preliminary final win over Manly.