Manly forward Josh Aloiai is set to miss the beginning of the 2022 NRL season after being suspended for a dangerous throw in Friday night's loss to South Sydney.

The incident in question saw Aloiai sent to the sin bin for a tackle on Rabbitohs prop Mark Nicholls, who was turned on his head in a tussle with Aloiai and Dylan Walker.

Aloiai was placed on report for the 68th-minute incident, and will now serve a ban ranging between three or four matches.

The inflated grade-two charge comes as the Sea Eagles prop held two prior offences on his record, with an early guilty plea set to see the 25-year-old miss three games.

Aloiai can risk a four-match suspension should he challenge the NRL charge.

The offence was the only charge from South Sydney's preliminary final win over Manly.