BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium on August 29, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Manly forward Josh Aloiai is set to miss the beginning of the 2022 NRL season after being suspended for a dangerous throw in Friday night's loss to South Sydney.

The incident in question saw Aloiai sent to the sin bin for a tackle on Rabbitohs prop Mark Nicholls, who was turned on his head in a tussle with Aloiai and Dylan Walker.

Aloiai was placed on report for the 68th-minute incident, and will now serve a ban ranging between three or four matches.

The inflated grade-two charge comes as the Sea Eagles prop held two prior offences on his record, with an early guilty plea set to see the 25-year-old miss three games.

JOSH ALOIAI
Prop
Sea Eagles
PRELIMINARY FINALS STATS
68
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

Aloiai can risk a four-match suspension should he challenge the NRL charge.

The offence was the only charge from South Sydney's preliminary final win over Manly.

 