The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Tom Trbojevic will be fit to take on the Melbourne Storm this Friday night, but Josh Schuster will miss out yet again.

Schuster's move to the halves has barely got out of first gear this season. After playing just 13 games last year through injury and form issues, Schuster was set to rediscover the form of his breakout 2021 season this year by moving to five-eighth, replacing Kieran Foran and partnering Daly Cherry-Evans.

Instead, Schuster missed the opening round with injury, then managed just two games - a win over the Parramatta Eels and a loss to the South Sydney Rabitohs - before succumbing to injury again.

He has not featured since, and while he was named on the reserves list this week, coach Anthony Seibold ruled him out of facing the Storm when speaking on Thursday morning.

“We named Josh in 22 (on Tuesday) to see if he is available but the medical staff have said the Wests Tigers game," Seibold said via the Sea Eagles website.

“We have got a long turn around after this week. They feel he needs to do some reconditioning, so that's the advice from them. We will be 1-17.”

It's understood Schuster will now target a Round 8 return against the Wests Tigers, with that game to be played on Sunday, April 23.

It means Cooper Johns will retain his place in the side, this week promoted back to start after doing so during the first week's Schuster missed this season. During last week's loss to the Penrith Panthers, Kaeo Weekes started at five-eighth, but he will revert to a bench role this weekend.

In better news for the Sea Eagles though, Tom Tbojevic will be fit to play.

He seemed to struggle with injury against the Penrith Panthers last weekend, although managed to play the whole 80 minutes.

Seibold said after the game that he needed injections at halftime after suffering back spasms, however, revealed on Thursday that Trbojevic was also battling a hip pointer injury.

“Tom has had a hip pointer injury. He had a needle (at half-time against Penrith) and it stirred up his back a little bit, so he was uncomfortable during the game,'' Seibold said.

“He trained fully on Tuesday evening. He is fit to go."

Seibold said he felt sorry for Trbojevic having to read about being injured each week.

“He moved outstanding on Tuesday evening and trained fully. Like I said, everything gets magnified for Tom.

“I feel sorry for him in a way because every week he has got to read about an injury. There's that constant dialogue is he fit or not. I don't think that's good for him."

Trbojevic's Sea Eagles have won just two of their first five, although have also had a draw against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, leaving them with seven competition points (a bye has also been included) and on the edge of the top eight.

Manly's clash with the Storm, to be played at 4 Pines Park, kicks off at 8pm (AEST) on Friday evening.