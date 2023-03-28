Ben Trbojevic has officially extended his contract with the Manly Sea Eagles through to the end of the 2024 season.

The young gun, who has been rated as better than brothers Jake and Tom at the same age, has signed a one-year extension to remain with the club.

It means he will be free to negotiate with rivals again from November 1, although it's believed the three Trbojevic brothers want to continue playing together.

Both Jake and Tom are contracted with the Sea Eagles until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The youngest Trbojevic brother has started the 2023 campaign on the bench for the Sea Eagles, and will remain there for this weekend's Round 5 clash against the Newcastle Knights.

It was thought that he was a chance to start in the centres this week following an injury to Tolutau Koula, however, he will instead continue to feature off the bench where he can come onto the park in either the back-row or centres.

Coach Anthony Seibold said Trbojevic has grown as a back-rower and expects him to continue to do so throughout the best part of the next two seasons.

“We've all seen the growth in Ben's game as an edge back-rower in the trials and the first couple of rounds this season, so we wanted to reward him with a contract extension," Seibold said in a club statement.

“I think Ben is only going to get better and better in establishing himself as a genuine first grade player.

“We are really pleased with his progress so far. Ben will continue to grow as a person and as a player over the next couple of seasons, so we want that to be with Manly.”

He debuted in 2021, playing four games in his rookie season, before impressing during an injury-plagued ten games in the top grade last year, where both his attack and defence passed the test of NRL level football.

His minutes have so far been limited this year, however, he has managed five tackle busts in just 54 minutes of action to go with 127 total running metres.