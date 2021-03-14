Many coach Des Hasler is reportedly already under “massive pressure” to retain his job at Brookvale following the Sea Eagles’ horrid 46-4 defeat to the Roosters on Saturday night.

It is understood that Hasler has previously requested a three-year deal to remain at the helm of the Sea Eagles, with the club only looking to table an extension if the contract is riddled with clauses.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Manly would be looking to add an option into the deal that would allow the club to cut ties with Hasler at any given moment.

The Sea Eagles will be looking to hold off further contract discussions until later in the season, with Hasler hoping his side’s Round 1 showing is an anomaly in their 2021 campaign.

“The story here is, he’s under massive pressure and this hasn’t just happened over night,” Rothfield said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“The club has been in negotiations for several months and they’re happy to do a three-year contract. However, Des is not happy that Manly are demanding performance clauses go into that contract.

“I think NRL clubs have finally woken up to the fact that there’s been costly sackings, — there was five last year — and I think since COVID, the financial responsibility is a lot greater.

“Manly are a privately run organisation and aren’t going to take that risk. They’ve said to Des and his manager ‘let’s do a contract like Nathan Brown had at Newcastle, let’s make it a rolling year-to-year deal.’

“I think they’ll sit back and see how it unfolds.

“There’s absolutely no rush for Manly with the team playing like they. They’ve got no salary cap space, they heavily invested in three players, so I think they’ll hang around until about July.”

The two-time Manly premiership coach will face another tough task this week, with South Sydney heading to Lottoland this weekend as both clubs look to open their account for this season.