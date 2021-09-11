Manly Sea Eagles young gun Josh Schuster will be free to play in next week's semi-final after being hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge by the match review committee.

The tackle, which was on Jahrome Hughes and occurred in the 55th minute of Manly's drubbing at the hands of the Melbourne Storm on Friday night in the first qualifying final saw Schuster lift Hughes well above the horizontal in a two-man tackle.

The 20-year-old will escape with an $1150 fine however, with this being his first offence for the season. The fine will increase to $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Under the NRL's judiciary and match review system, players can get away with fines for minor indiscretions or low grade offences if it's their first or second offence for the season.

The tackle immediately appeared to rattle Hughes, however, he would make the most of a free interchange, spending just 30 seconds off the field as he enabled Jesse Bromwich to replace Tui Kamikamica without using one of their allotted eight.

Hughes saw out the game, making four tackle busts and kicking for 90 metres in a solid performance which was overshadowed by the brilliance of Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen, who guided the Storm to a 40 points to 12 victory.

There were no other charges from Friday night's qualifying final, which shouldn't come as a shock given no other players were placed on report during the contest.

The Sea Eagles will now play the winner of the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans next Friday evening at Browne Park in Rockhampton, before the winner of that game returns to Brisbane the following week for a preliminary and shot at the grand final against the winner of tonight's Penrith Panthers - South Sydney Rabbitohs qualifying final clash.