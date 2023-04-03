Manly five-eighth Josh Schuster is set to return back this week adding an extra boost to the club ahead of a tough clash against the Penrith Panthers.

Schuster missed last weekend's game against the Knights due to a quad injury that was announced late in the week.

Injuring himself against the Rabbitohs a week earlier, he was sorely missed against the Knights, where Manly could only walk away with a draw.

"Josh will have a fitness test tomorrow but is likely," said Manly coach Anthony Seibold via The Daily Telegraph.

Whilst Schuster is highly likely to return, Ben Trbojevic may miss this week's game. Injuring his hamstring, he headed to the doctor's for scans on Monday afternoon.

Depending on the results of the scans, there is no certainty on if he will play. But, it is deemed unlikely.