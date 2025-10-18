Wests Tigers front-rower Terrell May has picked up a minor injury, ruling him out of the opening match of the 2025 Pacific Championships, which will take place on Sunday afternoon against New Zealand.

Aiming to continue his breakout 2025 campaign, which saw him take his game to new heights at the Tigers and be nominated for the Dally M Prop of the Year, May has been hit with a small setback.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the forward will join his younger brother Taylan May on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring strain and has subsequently returned to New South Wales.

Despite not facing the New Zealand Kiwis on Sunday, the publication understands that he is set to rejoin the national team's camp the following week and there may be a chance he will play against Tonga.

Due to the 2025 Pacific Championships schedule, Samoa will face Tonga on October 26 before having a bye round the following weekend when New Zealand and Tonga face off against one another.