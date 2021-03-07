Controversial former South Sydney captain Sam Burgess is set to appear on a reality TV show to redeem his floundering public image.

According to Jai Bendall from news.com.au, Burgess is considering an approach to be on the next series of SAS Australia, which puts celebrities in confronting situations and challenges them to face physical and mental situations.

Burgess headlines a list of celebrities producers are keen to acquire after a string of post-retirement incidents that have tarnished his reputation.

The 32-year-old had a messy marriage breakdown with ex-wife Pheobe, was found guilty of intimidating his ex-father-in-law and allegedly failed a roadside drug test on his way to pick up his children last month.

The first season of the show saw the likes of former athletes Mitchell Johnson, Nick Cummins and Candice Warner test their mental and physical strength while also showing a different side to their public personas.