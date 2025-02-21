Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess is reportedly no guarantee of making it to Las Vegas with his side after an issue with his Visa.

Burgess, who took over head coaching duties in 2024, has spoken glowingly of the opportunity provided to English Super League clubs Warrington and the Wigan Warriors, who will join a four-game slate in the world's entertainment capital next weekend.

That slate of matches also features a pair of NRL games, with the New Zealand Warriors to face the Canberra Raiders, and the Cronulla Sharks to play the Penrith Panthers, as well as a women's Test when Australia play England.

The Super League game between the two rivals will start the day.

But Warrington's preparation has been thrown into chaos, with Burgess, per a News Corp report, having to make a dash to London in an attempt to have his visa approved for the trip to the States.

While Australian teams - with a longer flight - have already jetted into Las Vegas, their English counterparts will make the trip early next week.

It's understood previous issues in Australia where Burgess pled guilty to driving charges have caused the hold up, and that he had to be interviewed at the US consulate before his visa would be approved.

The same has been true of any Australian places facing off-field trouble before travelling to the US, but the timing of Burgess discovering he needed to make his case for entry into the country is believed to be behind question marks over whether he will be able to get into the country ahead of the game.