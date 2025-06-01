Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles has revealed his club did sit down with Lachlan Galvin and have strong conversations before he utlimately elected to head to Belmore and sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Galvin's signature was being chased by both the Eels and Bulldogs after he confirmed he would depart the Tigers, first at the end of 2026, and then immediately after the situation twisted and turned.

His exit from Concord will leave the Bulldogs with plenty to decide in the coming weeks with regards to their own team selection, given there is no clear spot for Galvin.

That's one thing the Eels did have, with Dylan Brown locked in to leave the Eels at the end of the year on one of the richest deals the competition has ever seen at the Newcastle Knights.

Ryles, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, revealed his club spent a fair bit of time with Galvin and his father during the negotiation process, and that the five-eighth phoned Ryles personally to inform him of his eventual decision.

“When we sat down with Lachie, it was a really good conversation,” Ryles told the publication.

“We spent a fair bit of time with him and his dad.

“He gave us a really good opportunity to sit down, we put forward what we had to offer, and where we thought he'd fit.

“I really appreciated the fact he did call and let us know what was happening."

It leaves the Eels needing to look elsewhere for their number six next year as they attempt to build a new halves combination alongside Origin star Mitchell Moses.

While Sandon Smith has been already linked to the club with the Sydney Roosters set to sign Daly Cherry-Evans, News Corp are reporting there has been internal support for Joash Papalii to be given a run in the jersey.

The talented youngster joined the blue and gold from the Canterbury Bulldogs at the start of the 2025 season, and finally made his debut off the bench last weekend.

It's where he will play again this week against the Penrith Panthers, but the fullback is a naturally talented footballer and could yet feature elsewhere for Parramatta as he looks to force his way into a more permanent role, with no path to the number one jumper at this stage given the performances of Isaiah Iongi this year after his move from the Penrith Panthers.