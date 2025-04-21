Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles has confirmed his club will be talking to Lachlan Galvin when the time is right.

The Wests Tigers confirmed Galvin would depart at the end of 2026 last week, and was then dropped for this weekend's clash with the Eels.

While the Tigers have publically said no release will be agreed to for Galvin before the end of 2026, the situation between player and club appears to be coming more and more untenable by the day.

Ryles though, speaking to News Corp said he wanted Galvin for 2027 as the club's replacement for Brown.

"Our five-eighth left, so we are in a market for a five-eighth, and Lachlan Galvin is an exceptional talent. So when the time is right, we'll be speaking with him," the under-pressure rookie head coach told the publication.

"There seems to be a bit of a connection there from when he was a kid and played here as a junior. That all comes into it.

"At the end of the day, it's about what's best for Lachlan and his family. Hopefully, we will be one of those clubs that come 2027, he considers."

Where that leaves Parramatta for 2026 - the first year of Dylan Brown's new conract with the Newcastle Knights - remains to be seen, although rumours have circulated they'd be willing to let Brown go early if they can secure Galvin immediately.

Neither of those looks overly likely at this stage, but things change quickly in rugby league, and there is little doubt that the Eels, Knights and Tigers are all in positions where planning for the future would be a big part of the thought process.

Parramatta have had a woeful start to the season, although they have halfback Mitchell Moses back for his first game of the campaign on Monday against the Tigers, while the Knights have struggled for points this year, averaging just ten per game. The Tigers, meanwhile, will start looking to Latu Fainu and Jarome Luai as their long-term halves combination, but with Galvin still at the club for the next 18 months if the status quo remains.

The blue and gold are seen as the most likely home for Galvin, although other clubs will almost certainly approach a man who could become a seven-figure player in his next deal, given the current market for halves.

Galvin confirmed in a statement during the week that he has not spoken to rival clubs yet, and ordinarily, would have to wait until November 1, but will now likely be given permission to begin negotiations earlier.