Reports have emerged that the South Sydney Rabbitohs are considering moving star player Latrell Mitchell out of the number one jersey for next season.

Discussion surrounding the issue comes after the Rabbitohs failed to make the top eight this season and the arrival of Jack Wighton from the Canberra Raiders.

Per the Herald, club insiders believe that Mitchell requires more fitness to play the fullback role. This could see him move back into the centres, a position where he won two premierships with the Roosters and plays for Australia and New South Wales.

Internally at the Rabbitohs, there is belief that the two-time premiership winner will still be given the license to roam from the centre position, while Wighton plays more off-the-ball tasks as a fullback like Dylan Edwards and James Tedesco.

However, the publication was told that Jason Demetriou still believes that he can get the best out of Mitchell at fullback.

While there will be discussions in the off-season regarding the positioning of Mitchell, the decision will put a ton of pressure on Demetriou, who recently signed a three-year extension midway through the season to remain the coach of the Rabbitohs.