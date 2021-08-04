With the 2021 Rugby League World Cup originally scheduled to kick-off in just 80 days, it's now believed that the tournament will be postponed to 2022.

The decision surrounding both Australia and New Zealand's participation in the competition has remained contentious over the past few months. Following the announcement of the tournament's go ahead on 14 July many believed the fortunes had changed for World Cup organisers and they indeed would have their top-two teams lacing up.

England will hang onto the Rugby League World Cup after all competing nations signed on to play the tournament in late October. 🏆🏉🏆#9WWOS #RLWC #NRL pic.twitter.com/xChwupAaas — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) July 13, 2021

These dreams were squandered when all 16 teams issued a statement supporting the idea that 2021 Rugby League World Cup should be postponed to 2022 and both Australia and New Zealand withdrew from the tournament all together.

Even then, Cup organisers still believed the competition could go ahead. There was even reports that the Australian and New Zealand sides could be replaced by the Maori and Indigenous teams.

It's been revealed, however, via the Daily Telegraph that NRL CEO Andrew Abdo held a phone call with leading Indigenous players last week to explain why all 16 NRL clubs were against sending players to Europe with the health risks as high as they are.

The phone call seemed to have worked - as speculation of this replacement has since died down and instead we should expect the imminent announcement of the Cups postponement.

According to David Riccio, "belief from within the NRL that after a series of emergency meetings between organisers and government officials, the tournament will be rolled over to 2022."

The decision is understood to be have been made based on the revenue impact of the omission of Australia and New Zealand and the organisers' desire to have all qualified nations participate.

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner, in his statement made on behalf of all 16 NRL clubs, said that the teams want to see their players participating in the World Cup, just not at the expense of their health and well-being.

“We all want to see a strong, safe and successful Rugby League World Cup,” Furner said.

“It’s clear that cannot be achieved in 2021, but we are in strong support for the tournament to be held in 2022.