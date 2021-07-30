All 16 NRL clubs have joined forces to issue a statement supporting the idea that the 2021 Rugby League World Cup should be postponed to 2022.

While organisers were previously solidified in their approach that the tournament should go ahead, even without Australia and New Zealand, that view has softened slightly, although it's still going ahead for the moment.

Still, there is a heavy reliance from a vast majority of nations for players out of the NRL, and with all clubs now officially against the tournament, it will be a difficult sell.

All clubs believe it will be best for player health, safety and wellbeing for the tournament to be postponed by 12 months, despite the United Kingdom government bankrolling the World Cup to the tune of $50 million.

"The support not to play is based on the high COVID-19 infection rate in the United Kingdom and onerous biosecurity and quarantine protocols that would be placed on all players having just completed a lengthy period away from home during the NRL Telstra Premiership," the statement said.

"The 16 clubs support the World Cup being delayed until 2022 where it is expected there will be less risk to player health and safety and a stronger competition."

Raiders CEO Don Furner spoke on behalf of all 16 CEOs.

"We all want to see a strong, safe and successful Rugby League World Cup. It’s clear that cannot be achieved in 2021, but we are in strong support for the tournament to be held in 2022," Furner said.

"We want the players to come home healthy. There are two massive challenges here, the UK infection rate is increasing, with the two countries being at different stages of vaccination levels and approach to dealing with the virus.

"Secondly there are several unknowns in terms of the process and protocols for players who may get exposed to COVID-19 locations and how that may disrupt the tournament, and safe passage home for players without significant risk in terms of isolation and quarantine requirements."

The tournament is scheduled to get underway in late October, with a proposal today to replace Australia and New Zealand with the Indigenous and Maori All Stars gathering momentum.