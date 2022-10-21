Australia will be out to book their place in the quarter-finals during their second game at the Rugby League World Cup when they take on Scotland who were upset in the opening round of matches.

Zero Tackle will cover the match live on Saturday morning from 5:30am (AEDT), with the game to be played in Coventry.

Scotland were one of the major disappointments of the first round, falling to Italy in an upset loss where they were never able to get into the game.

The Kangaroos, on the other hand, were able to run up a score against Fiji, despite looking clunky early on in their attack.

AUSTRALIA 84 (Josh Addo-Carr 4, Campbell Graham 3, Jack Wighton 2, Angus Crichton, Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco, Ben Hunt, Matt Burton, Isaah Yeo tries; Cleary 12 goals) D. SCOTLAND 0.

7.15am (AEDT)

That's full-time and the end of a relentless display by the Kangaroos. Conditions may have helped somewhat but the Scots never got a look-in. Meninga will be happy with the effort and Josh Addo-Carr could be on track to make history. That's all from us today, thanks for tuning in! We'll be back tomorrow morning for New Zealand v Jamaica.

7.10am (AEDT)

TRY! A spectacular four-pointer from Josh Addo-Carr thanks to Matt Burton's commitment to the play, keeping the ball alive incredibly as it bounced over the sideline and passing it through his legs. The Foxx gathers and puts a chip through, beating the defence for his fourth - and best - try of the night. Cleary misses the kick.

7.08am (AEDT)

TRY! An incredible try from the Kangaroos sees Yeo grab on one debut. A clever in-field kick is caught by Ben Hunt, who offloads to Isaah Yeo in support for a well-executed set play.

7.05am (AEDT)

TRY! Graham gets his hat-trick after Harry Grant takes the short-side option and puts in a deft grubber behind the line. The scoring has slowed but the gulf in class is still glaringly obvious. Cleary converts.

6.57am (AEDT)

TRY! Matt Burton joins the list of scoring debutants, with the Roos stacked on the left hand side, outnumbering and outclassing the Scots. Cleary converts.

6.49am (AEDT)

TRY! Graham gets another as the brief Scottish resistance ends. A couple of offloads in the build-up gets the winger in plenty of space and he has just one defender to step inside. Cleary misses the kick.

6.45am (AEDT)

The Scots have found some grit with a couple of remarkable defensive sets to keep the Roos out. Unfortunately they keep handing possession straight back through errors.

6.38am (AEDT)

TRY! Addo-Carr gets his hat-trick in simple fashion, with a left-side shift from a scrum stretching the defence and putting the Foxx in plenty of room. He got past the line in the blink of an eye and there was no stopping him. Cleary converts.

6.33am (AEDT)

TRY! This could get ugly as the Scots look exhausted, Ben Hunt tears through in support of Cameron Munster for the easiest of tries. Cleary converts.

6.31am (AEDT)

TRY! It didn't take long, with captain James Tedesco finishing off a move that was started by his own line-break. He follows dummy-half Ben Hunt on a jinking run and finds plenty of space. Cleary converts.

6.30am (AEDT)

We're back on for the second half! Can Scotland score? Can Australia reach 100?

6.15am (AEDT)

That's half-time, and the Kangaroos head to the sheds scoring at a point a minute. They've been relentless and have plenty of room for improvement. The century is a realistic possibility if Scotland don't offer some resistance.

6.10am (AEDT)

TRY! Wighton goes in again after offering excellent support for Liam Martin, who steps inside and fends through the defence before passing it back inside for the former Dally M Medal winner. Australia are officially scoring faster than a point per minute.

6.07am (AEDT)

TRY! The onslaught continues through Josh Addo-Carr. Scotland's first foray into the Australian attacking zone ends with a spill and a lost shoe, and quick hands put the loose ball into Addo-Carr's hands. He stumbles but regathers his stride and goes past the defence with ease. Cleary converts.

6.03am (AEDT)

TRY! Cleary adds to the list of scoring debutants with the easiest of solo efforts. He surges through a gap in the line, fends off Alex Walker and scores. He converts his own try.

5.56am (AEDT)

TRY! Campbell Graham has scored against the nation he was originally going to represent. Some fast hands to the right gives him plenty of space, and he cuts back inside the rushing defence to go over with ease. Cleary converts

5.52am (AEDT)

Australia are making the most of the horrid conditions and putting the Scottish backline under a wealth of pressure with their kicking game.

5.48am (AEDT)

TRY! Cleary turns creator again with a short chip over the line from 20 metres out, Scotland spill the ball in the contest. Cameron Munster is held off the ball but it's no use, with Angus Crichton winning the race to the loose ball.

5.43am (AEDT)

TRY! Jack Wighton goes over next, cutting in-field from another Cleary pass and scything through the defence with ease. Cleary converts.

5.37am (AEDT)

TRY! Josh Addo-Carr scores again for the Kangaroos after Australia shift left with pace before a cut-out ball from Nathan Cleary on debut sees the winger go over virtually untouched. Cleary misses the sideline conversion attempt.

5.35am (AEDT)

Australia are threatening early but have brought themselves undone again with some poor handling. Scotland get a scrum but are yet to complete an attacking set.

5.34am (AEDT)

Nathan Cleary comes within inches of his first Test try but Scotland have grounded the ball. The Bravehearts live up to their name with a short drop-out but lose the ball within three tackles. Australia back on the front foot.

5.31am (AEDT)

Disastrous start for Scotland. Tedesco's kick-off was sailing out but the Scots have timed it horribly, resulting in a drop-out to start the contest. Australia in a strong spot early.

5.30am (AEDT)

That's kick-off, and we're underway in Round 2 of the group stage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

5:25am (AEDT)

Proceedings start with a moment of silence for Queensland Cup player Liam Hanson, who passed away in Barcelona this week.

5:17am (AEDT)

Teams are in! Scotland have made a late change, with Hull's Sam Luckley ruled out due to illness.

Australia: 1. James Tedesco (c) 9. Josh Addo-Carr 12. Matt Burton 10. Jack Wighton 19. Campbell Graham 7. Cameron Munster 14. Nathan Cleary 6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 20. Harry Grant 13. Patrick Carrigan 17. Angus Crichton 21. Liam Martin 24. Isaah Yeo (vc). Interchange: 3. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Jake Trbojevic (18th man Daly Cherry-Evans)

Scotland: Alex Walker, Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Kieran Buchanan, Matty Russell, Bailey Hayward, Calum Gahan, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Liam Hood, Jack Teanby, Euan Aitken, Kane Linnett, James Bell; Kyle Schneider, Luke Bain, Guy Graham, Dale Ferguson.

4:45am (AEDT)

Hello, Good Morning and Welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Australia will play their second game this morning against Scotland, with the Bravehearts needing a win to keep any chance of qualifying alive after their loss to Italy last week.

That will be easier said than done though, with the Kangaroos the heavy favourites now to go through the group stage undefeated.

We will have the final teams soon, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30am (AEDT).