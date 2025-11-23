The fixtures for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup have been confirmed by the NRL and IRL almost 12 months out from the start of the tournament.

To be hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, ten men's teams, eight women's teams, and eight wheelchair teams will travel to face off in the reduced tournament, which was originally slated for 2025 in the USA, and then France, with both nations pulling out of hosting.

The tournament will kick-off on Thursday, October 15, less than two full weeks after the completion of the NRL season, with Australia to play New Zealand in Sydney on the men's side, before Australia open the women's tournament the following evening against Samoa.

The finals of the men's and women's tournaments will both be played in Brisbane on November 15, with semi-finals the weekend before in Newcastle and Sydney.

Men's tournament

The ten teams have been split into three groups, with Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Cook Islands to play each other in Group A.

The other six teams have been split across Group B and C, but will only play the three teams in the other group. England, Samoa and Lebanon are in Group B, while Tonga, PNG and France are in Group C.

The top two teams from Group A advance to the semi-finals, while Group B and C will have their points combined, and the top two teams of the six will progress.

Full fixtures

Women's tournament

The women's tournament is far more straight forward. Two groups of four, with each team playing the teams in their own group.

Many of the matches have been set up as double-headers with men's matches, while the finals will be played on the same days and at the same venues as the men's tournament.

Australia, England, Samoa and Wales have been drawn into Group A, while New Zealand, PNG, France and Fiji have been drawn into Group B.

Full fixtures

Wheelchair tournament

The wheelchair tournament will be played under the same format as the women's, with all matches to be played at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong. England, Ireland, Wales and the USA are in Group A, while France, Australia, Samoa and New Zealand are in Group B.

Full fixtures