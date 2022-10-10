A list of 28 match officials have been confirmed for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, made up of whistle-blowers from Australia, England and New Zealand.

The officials will all be considered for both the men's and women's tournament, as well as duties with the whistle and on the touchline.

In addition to the 28 officials for the men's and women's tournament, 8 officials have been selected for the wheelchair tournament.

Officals, like teams, will be in camp ahead of and during the tournament, with the 2017 tournament final referee Gerard Sutton to be joined by English official Liam Moore after he refereed the last two Super League grand finals.

Full list of officials for men's and women's tournament

Grant Atkins (Australia)

Kasey Badger (Australia)

Dean Bowmer (England)

Ben Casty (France)

James Child (England)

Darian Furner (Australia)

Adam Gee (Australia)

Tom Grant (England)

Marcus Griffiths (England)

Robert Hicks (England)

Neil Horton (England)

Chris Kendall (England)

Ashley Klein (Australia)

Aaron Moore (England)

Liam Moore (England)

Paki Parkinson (New Zealand)

Geoffrey Poumes (France)

Wyatt Raymond (Australia)

Liam Rush (England)

Belinda Sharpe (Australia)

Michael Smaill (England)[a]

Jack Smith (England)

Todd Smith (Australia)

Gerard Sutton (Australia)

Rochelle Tamarua (New Zealand)

Ben Thaler (England)

Warren Turley (England)

James Vella (England - born in Australia)

Full list of officials for wheelchair tournament

Kim Abel (Wales)

Lauren Abrial (France)

Matthew Ball (England)

David Butler (England)

Ollie Cruickshank (England)

Steven Hewson (Australia)

Grant Jackson (Wales)

David Roig (France)