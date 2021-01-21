NRL Press Conference
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys speaks to the media during a NRL press conference at Rugby League Central on September 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Peter V’Landys is setting his sights on the integrity of player agents, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

After signing off a collective bargaining agreement with the Rugby League Players’ Association, V’Landys has reaffirmed his stance to look at the league’s Player Agent Scheme.

“Integrity is not negotiable and it’s got to be at the highest possible standard,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

“It’s not (where I want it to be)… No one will tell you it is because it’s not.”

The NRL has faced integrity issues with player agents over the past few years.

In 2017, agent Isaac Moses was found guilty of assisting client Tim Mannah to give evidence to the NRL’s integrity unit that was later proven to be false.

In June 2020, his accreditation was cancelled and in December, the decision was upheld by the NRL Appeals Committee.

Former League player Elijah Taylor was conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by his former manager Ian Miles which eventually resulted in Taylor being awarded over $450,000 in damages and costs.

V’Landys will speak to the Players’ Association as well as multiple player agents and club executives over the next few weeks to address the issues.

“For me… Integrity is paramount, and that the rules are completely adhered to, and that some of the issues the fans are raising are addressed.”