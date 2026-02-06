Rugby league is back.

The first two NRL pre-season challenge matches headline the weekend, but there is plenty of other rugby league to be played around the country as both the NSWRL and QRL commence major competitions.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend ahead, with matches to be played in the NRL pre-season challenge, NSWRL competitions SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, and QRL competitions the Mal Meninga Cup, Cyril Connell Cup and the under-17 and under-19 female QRL competitions.

Competition Date Time (AEDT) Fixture Venue
Andrew Johns Cup Sat, Feb 7 10am Central Coast Roosters vs Northern Tigers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 10am Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers Mascot Oval, Mascot
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 10am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers Redfern Oval, Redfern
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 10am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles Hammondville Oval, Hammondville
Andrew Johns Cup Sat, Feb 7 10:20am North Coast Bulldogs vs Newcastle-Maitland Knights Port Macqurie Regional Stadium, Port Macquarie
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 10:30am Western Suburbs Magpies vs Parramatta Eels Kirkham Oval, Camden
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 11am Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
QRL Women's 17s Sat, Feb 7 11am Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
Laurie Daley Cup Sat, Feb 7 11:20am Central Coast Roosters vs Northern Tigers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 11:30am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles Hammondville Oval, Hammondville
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 11:30am Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers Mascot Oval, Mascot
Laurie Daley Cup Sat, Feb 7 11:40am North Coast Bulldogs vs Newcastle-Maitland Knights Port Macqurie Regional Stadium, Port Macquarie
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 11:45am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers Redfern Oval, Redfern
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 12pm Western Suburbs Magpies vs Parramatta Eels Kirkham Oval, Camden
Cyril Connell Cup Sat, Feb 7 12:30pm Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 12:30pm Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
Andrew Johns Cup Sat, Feb 7 1pm Western Rams vs Illawarra South Coast Steelers Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 1pm Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 1pm Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 1:30pm Central Coast Roosters vs Balmain Tigers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
QRL Women's 17s Sat, Feb 7 1pm Wide Bay Bulls vs Norths Devils Across The Waves RLFC, Bundaberg
Harold Matthews Cup Sat, Feb 7 1:30pm South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers Redfern Oval, Redfern
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 1:30pm Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels Kirkham Oval, Camden
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 2pm Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
QRL Women's 19s Sat, Feb 7 2pm Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
QRL Women's 17s Sat, Feb 7 2:15pm Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Redcliffe Dolphins Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast
Cyril Connell Cup Sat, Feb 7 2:20pm Wide Bay Bulls vs Norths Devils Across The Waves RLFC, Bundaberg
Laurie Daley Cup Sat, Feb 7 2:30pm Western Rams vs Illawarra South Coast Steelers Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 2:30pm Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 2:30pm Central Coast Roosters vs Balmain Tigers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 2:30pm Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 3pm Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels Kirkham Oval, Camden
SG Ball Cup Sat, Feb 7 3:15pm South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers Redfern Oval, Redfern
Mal Meninga Cup Sat, Feb 7 3:30pm Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 3:30pm Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
Cyril Connell Cup Sat, Feb 7 3:35pm Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Redcliffe Dolphins Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast
Tarsha Gale Cup Sat, Feb 7 4:15pm Indigenous Academy Roosters vs Penrith Panthers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
NRL pre-season Sat, Feb 7 5:30pm Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sat, Feb 7 5:45pm Central Coast Roosters vs Penrith Panthers Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
NRL pre-season Sat, Feb 7 7:35pm St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
Harold Matthews Cup Sun, Feb 8 8am New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini
SG Ball Cup Sun, Feb 8 9:30am New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini
Andrew Johns Cup Sun, Feb 8 10:20am Riverina Bulls vs Macarthur Tigers Geohex Park, Wagga Wagga
Lisa Fiaola Cup Sun, Feb 8 10:30am Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
QRL Women's 17s Sun, Feb 8 11:30am Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
Laurie Daley Cup Sun, Feb 8 11:50am Riverina Bulls vs Macarthur Tigers Geohex Park, Wagga Wagga
Tarsha Gale Cup Sun, Feb 8 12pm Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
QRL Women's 19s Sun, Feb 8 1pm Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
Harold Matthews Cup Sun, Feb 8 1:30pm Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
Cyril Connell Cup Sun, Feb 8 2:30pm Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
SG Ball Cup Sun, Feb 8 3pm Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
Mal Meninga Cup Sun, Feb 8 4pm Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum