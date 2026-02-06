Rugby league is back.

The first two NRL pre-season challenge matches headline the weekend, but there is plenty of other rugby league to be played around the country as both the NSWRL and QRL commence major competitions.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend ahead, with matches to be played in the NRL pre-season challenge, NSWRL competitions SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, and QRL competitions the Mal Meninga Cup, Cyril Connell Cup and the under-17 and under-19 female QRL competitions.