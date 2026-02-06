Rugby league is back.
The first two NRL pre-season challenge matches headline the weekend, but there is plenty of other rugby league to be played around the country as both the NSWRL and QRL commence major competitions.
Here is the full schedule for the weekend ahead, with matches to be played in the NRL pre-season challenge, NSWRL competitions SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, and QRL competitions the Mal Meninga Cup, Cyril Connell Cup and the under-17 and under-19 female QRL competitions.
|Competition
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Fixture
|Venue
|Andrew Johns Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10am
|Central Coast Roosters vs Northern Tigers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10am
|Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers
|Mascot Oval, Mascot
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10am
|South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers
|Redfern Oval, Redfern
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10am
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Hammondville Oval, Hammondville
|Andrew Johns Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10:20am
|North Coast Bulldogs vs Newcastle-Maitland Knights
|Port Macqurie Regional Stadium, Port Macquarie
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|10:30am
|Western Suburbs Magpies vs Parramatta Eels
|Kirkham Oval, Camden
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11am
|Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons
|Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
|QRL Women's 17s
|Sat, Feb 7
|11am
|Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies
|Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
|Laurie Daley Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11:20am
|Central Coast Roosters vs Northern Tigers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11:30am
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Hammondville Oval, Hammondville
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11:30am
|Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers
|Mascot Oval, Mascot
|Laurie Daley Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11:40am
|North Coast Bulldogs vs Newcastle-Maitland Knights
|Port Macqurie Regional Stadium, Port Macquarie
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|11:45am
|South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers
|Redfern Oval, Redfern
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|12pm
|Western Suburbs Magpies vs Parramatta Eels
|Kirkham Oval, Camden
|Cyril Connell Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|12:30pm
|Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies
|Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|12:30pm
|Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons
|Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
|Andrew Johns Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1pm
|Western Rams vs Illawarra South Coast Steelers
|Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1pm
|Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears
|Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1pm
|Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears
|Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1:30pm
|Central Coast Roosters vs Balmain Tigers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|QRL Women's 17s
|Sat, Feb 7
|1pm
|Wide Bay Bulls vs Norths Devils
|Across The Waves RLFC, Bundaberg
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1:30pm
|South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers
|Redfern Oval, Redfern
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|1:30pm
|Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels
|Kirkham Oval, Camden
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2pm
|Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons
|Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
|QRL Women's 19s
|Sat, Feb 7
|2pm
|Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies
|Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
|QRL Women's 17s
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:15pm
|Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Redcliffe Dolphins
|Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast
|Cyril Connell Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:20pm
|Wide Bay Bulls vs Norths Devils
|Across The Waves RLFC, Bundaberg
|Laurie Daley Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:30pm
|Western Rams vs Illawarra South Coast Steelers
|Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:30pm
|Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears
|Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:30pm
|Central Coast Roosters vs Balmain Tigers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:30pm
|Melbourne Storm vs North Sydney Bears
|Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|3pm
|Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels
|Kirkham Oval, Camden
|SG Ball Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|3:15pm
|South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Illawarra Steelers
|Redfern Oval, Redfern
|Mal Meninga Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|3:30pm
|Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies
|Totally Workwear Stadium, Brisbane
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|3:30pm
|Canberra Raiders vs St George Dragons
|Raiders Belconnen, Canberra
|Cyril Connell Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|3:35pm
|Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Redcliffe Dolphins
|Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|4:15pm
|Indigenous Academy Roosters vs Penrith Panthers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|NRL pre-season
|Sat, Feb 7
|5:30pm
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sat, Feb 7
|5:45pm
|Central Coast Roosters vs Penrith Panthers
|Woy Woy Oval, Woy Woy
|NRL pre-season
|Sat, Feb 7
|7:35pm
|St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights
|Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|8am
|New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini
|SG Ball Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|9:30am
|New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini
|Andrew Johns Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|10:20am
|Riverina Bulls vs Macarthur Tigers
|Geohex Park, Wagga Wagga
|Lisa Fiaola Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|10:30am
|Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
|Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
|QRL Women's 17s
|Sun, Feb 8
|11:30am
|Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls
|BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
|Laurie Daley Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|11:50am
|Riverina Bulls vs Macarthur Tigers
|Geohex Park, Wagga Wagga
|Tarsha Gale Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|12pm
|Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
|Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
|QRL Women's 19s
|Sun, Feb 8
|1pm
|Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls
|BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
|Harold Matthews Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|1:30pm
|Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
|Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
|Cyril Connell Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|2:30pm
|Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls
|BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
|SG Ball Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|3pm
|Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
|Maitland Sports Ground, Maitland
|Mal Meninga Cup
|Sun, Feb 8
|4pm
|Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Tweed Heads Seagulls
|BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum