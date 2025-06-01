Rugby union convert Nathan Lawson has revealed that a first-grade debut has triggered an automatic contract extension with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2026 NRL season.

A Rugby Sevens representative at both the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Lawson made the switch to the Dragons after the last Olympic campaign, alongside Mark Nawaqanitawase who has shone for the Sydney Roosters this year.

Strong form at reserve grade level as he has picked up the game has seen Lawson rewarded with an NRL debut on Friday against the Newcastle Knights, where he was immediately among the best for the Dragons in replacing the injured Christian Tuipulotu, who had been named to return on Tuesday.

In a performance where he broke the line, threatened defenders and cleared 150 metres, Lawson showed bits of the form at NSW Cup level which ultimately earned him his debut in the top grade, and in doing so, told News Corp it means he will be a Dragon in 2026.

“If I debuted, it triggered a contract for next year,” Lawson told the publication.

“It kind of gave the club and myself a bit of security. For them it was a case of if it didn't work out, and me, if I didn't enjoy it or it didn't work out.

“It's nice.

“It's peace of mind now knowing I'm locked in for next year because I'm really enjoying the change.

“I love the club and I want to stick around and see where I can go with the club.”

The outside back had originally only joined the Red V on a development deal, but will now be part of the Top 30.

He had never played rugby league before making the switch, with the Dragons taking a punt on the rugby convert in an effort to add depth to their own outside backs, where major question marks lingered in the pre-season.

With Tuipulotu expected to be fit for next weekend, questions will now remain with coach Shane Flanagan as to whether he extends Lawson's tenure in the top grade.

One wing spot at the Dragons is locked away to Tyrell Sloan, leaving only one available, with Tuipulotu and Lawson also battling the likes of Corey Allan and youngster Sione Finau for it.