Rugby Australia have reportedly reached out to the Gold Coast Titans to sound out the potential for Carter Gordon to be released back to the 15-man code.

Gordon was one of two high-profile departures from rugby union in 2024, with Mark Nawaqanitawase joining the Sydney Roosters after playing in the green and gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Sevens.

The Roosters outside back has gone on to have a tremendous season for the tri-colours, becoming the NRL's leading try-scorer and picking up the Rugby League Players Association's Rookie of the Year award.

He informed the Roosters on Tuesday, though, that he will head back to rugby union at the end of his current contract to prepare for a crack at playing in the World Cup on home soil.

It's unclear whether he will stay in rugby union long-term, but all indications are that he could be back at the Roosters in 2028.

The Roar Sports is reporting that Rugby Australia does not want to wait that long for Gordon, though, with suggestions that they have asked the Titans whether Gordon is part of the club's plans for 2026.

The Titans are yet to answer that question, with new coach Josh Hannay still yet to arrive on the glitter strip as he finishes his commitments with the Cronulla Sharks, who are playing a preliminary final this weekend.

Gordon's first season in the NRL has been far from enjoyable, with the centre and half suffering from a spinal fluid leak that left him sidelined for much of the year and threatened his career.

He returned at the back-end of the campaign through the QLD Cup and then made his NRL debut in the final round with the Titans.

Gordon, like Nawaqanitawase, is contracted with the Titans until at least the end of 2026 and could be eyeing a return to the 15-man game in time for the Rugby World Cup, one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Whether Gordon has any appetite to immediately switch back to the code on which he made his name also remains to be seen.

It's understood that meetings between the Titans, Gordon, and Rugby Australia are scheduled for next week, although the Titans aren't entirely on board with the idea of him departing.