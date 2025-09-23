Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has reportedly told the club he will leave at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The RLPA's Rookie of the Year and 2025 Ken Irvine Medallist has had a fantastic first season in the 13-man game, but the lure of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027 proved too much to overcome for the tri-colours.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the winger, who has produced plenty of highlight moments during his first NRL season, has now confirmed with the club he will not be extending his contract.

A chance to play on the Ashes tour with Kevin Walters' Kangaroos side, Nawaqanitawase could return to the NRL after the World Cup.

Rugby Australia were desperate to bring him back to the code for the World Cup, having also targeted a number of NRL players without success.

They managed to secure Joseph Suaalii for both the British and Irish Lions tour this year and the World Cup, but missed everyone else they went after.

It's understood that the star will chase a contract overseas while he chases a Wallabies jersey for the upcoming World Cup.

Nawaqanitawase has been with the Roosters since leaving Rugby Australia at the end of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he represented the green and gold in sevens.

The Roosters, having lost Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii ahead of this season, have leaned on Nawaqananitawase as a permanent part of their back five, and may now need to raid the transfer market to secure a replacement.

The outside back has long hinted at his desire to potentially head back to rugby union.

He flagged with AAP, though, that it was going to be a hard decision ahead of the finals.

"It's actually going to be a hard decision," Nawaqanitawase told AAP.

"Because I love it, I love this club so much, and I have loved my time here. I know the months after the season are going to be tough.

"It's obviously a grateful position to be in, in terms of making a decision, but it's going to be a tough one."