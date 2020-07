The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 8 are in after a busy week in rugby league.

Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson has taken the lead after an outstanding three-vote performance against the Cowboys on Friday night.

Wests Tigers loanee Harry Grant, North Queensland’s Jason Taumalolo and Cronulla’s Shaun Johnson sit equal second.

Below are the full Dally M votes for Round 8 in the NRL.

Round 8 Dally M votes

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

3 – Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

2 – Brett Morris (Roosters)

1 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra

3 – George Williams (Raiders)

2 – Cameron McInnes (Dragons)

1 – Euan Aitken (Dragons)

Parramtta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

3 – Clint Gutherson (Eels)

2 – Maika Sivo (Eels)

1 – Dylan Brown (Eels)

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

3 – Shaun Johnson (Sharks)

2 – Braden Hamlin-Uele (Sharks)

1 – Andrew Fifita (Sharks)

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

3 – Ken Maumalo (Warriors)

2 – Blake Green (Warriors)

1 – Tohu Harris (Warriors)

West Tigers vs Penrith Panthers

3 – Api Koroisau (Penrith)

2 – Jarome Luai (Penrith)

1 – Harry Grant (West Tigers)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

3 – David Klemmer (Knights)

2 – Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

1 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

3 – Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

2 – Damien Cook (Bulldogs)

1 – Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs)

Dally M Leaderboard