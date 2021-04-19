Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Penrith Panthers 20

The Broncos were more competitive than many expected which was good to see, but Penrith ultimately proved to be too good and dealt with the Broncos in professional fashion.

Dally M votes: 3 – James Fisher-Harris, 2 – Nathan Cleary, 1 – Payne Haas.

Newcastle Knights 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 22

The Sharks were unable to curb their current form and fell to the Knights and the incredible efforts of Kalyn Ponga, who had been spending most of the lead up in the bathroom battling a stomach bug.

Ponga scored more than half of the Knights’ points in a terrific display, which saw him claim all three votes. The heartbreaking loss for the Sharks was another dagger in the heart as their season begins to slip away.

Dally M votes: 3 – Kalyn Ponga, 2 – Chad Townsend, 1 – Tyson Frizell.

Melbourne Storm 20 vs Sydney Roosters 4

The Storm made another statement against fellow premiership hopefuls, the Roosters. Melbourne seemed intent on showing the Roosters they were still some way behind the reigning premiers and were far too good on the night.

The Storm were led by the usual suspects. Which, while maybe familiar, is almost impossible to stop. Cameron Munster ran the game and had constant control as the Storm cruised home.

Dally M votes: 3 – Cameron Munster, 2 – Ryan Papenhuyzen, 1 – Harry Grant.

Manly Sea Eagles 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 0

In what was arguably the upset of the round, the Titans didn’t rock-up to play, while the Sea Eagles were no doubt terrific were aided by the apparent absence of desire from the Titans.

The Sea Eagles jumped the Titans early and left them reeling, with Gold Coast never in the game after their slow start and were punished for it.

Dally M votes: 3 – Tom Trbojevic, 2 – Kieran Foran, 1 – Josh Aloiai.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 vs Wests Tigers 14

WHAT. A. FINISH. This game had it all but it saved the best for last. Golden point was called upon after 80 minutes and it delivered one of the most exciting finishes that saw both teams win the game.

Firstly Tom Burgess steamrolled his way over the line and got the ball past the stripe, or so it seemed. But then Luke Brookes began running the length of the field in an attempt to win the game for the Tigers.

So with both teams having touched the ball down in the in-goal area, it was time to decide if Burgess had done so legitimately. Thankfully for Bunnies fans he had and they won an instant classic.

Dally M votes: 3 – Latrell Mitchell, 2 – Cameron Murray, 1 – Thomas Burgess.

Canberra Raider 10 vs Parramatta Eels 35

Mitch Moses was key in the Eels’ win that was 15 years in the making. The game was very even at half-time and it looked like we were poised for a blistering second-half.

The Eels ran rampant in the second half and blew the Raiders off the park to skip away with a big win and their first in the nation’s capital for a decade and a half.

Dally M votes: 3 – Mitch Moses, 2 – Isaiah Papali’i, 1 – Clint Gutherson.

St George Illawarra 14 vs New Zealand Warriors 20

The Dragons were good but they were unable to get across the line in a game many fancied they’d prove to be too strong in. The Warriors were led to an upset win by skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck carrying the visitors home.

The loss was a major blow to the Dragons, while the Warriors will take a massive boost from the upset victory. No shock to see Tuivasa-Sheck’s terrific performance secure him best-on-ground credits.

Dally M votes: 3 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 – Tohu Harris, 1 – Kodi Nikorima.

North Queensland Cowboys 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 18

In a game between two of the league’s strugglers, the Cowboys put their home-ground advantage to full use and pulled away from the Bulldogs, who continue to struggle.

The Cowboys were in complete control for a majority of the match before letting Bulldogs back in the game late. However, the Cowboys held on for a much-needed win.

Dally M votes: 3 – Reece Robson, 2 – Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 1 – Jake Granville

Dally M leaderboard