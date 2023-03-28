2023-03-30T09:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-03-30T09:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Drew Hutchison
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Turpin
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Corey Allan
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Thomas
|19
|Junior Pauga
|20
|Sandon Smith
|21
|Siua Wong
|22
|Elie El-Zakhem
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Wiremu Greig
|10
|Bryce Cartwright
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Matt Doorey
|14
|Brendan Hands
|15
|Jack Murchie
|16
|Makahesi Makatoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Jakob Arthur
|18
|Jirah Momoisea
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Toni Mataele
|21
|Haze Dunster
|22
2023-03-31T07:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2023-03-31T07:00:00Z
PEN
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Albert Hopoate
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|H. Smith-Shields
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Matt Frawley
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Zac Woolford
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|C. Harawira-Naera
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Corey Horsburgh
|RESERVES
|18
|Brad Schneider
|19
|James Schiller
|20
|Peter Hola
|21
|Trey Mooney
|22
|Jarrod Croker
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|J. Fisher-Harris
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Zac Hosking
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Lindsay Smith
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|18
|Jack Cogger
|19
|Chris Smith
|20
|Kurt Falls
|21
|Thomas Jenkins
|22
2023-03-31T09:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2023-03-31T09:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Izaac Thompson
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jed Cartwright
|15
|Michael Chee-Kam
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Hame Sele
|RESERVES
|18
|Blake Taaffe
|19
|Dean Hawkins
|20
|Ben Lovett
|21
|Taane Milne
|22
|Tallis Duncan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jonah Pezet
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bronson Garlick
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Tariq Sims
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Tyran Wishart
|19
|Jordan Grant
|20
|George Jennings
|21
|Jack Howarth
|22
2023-04-01T04:00:00Z
Glen Willow Oval
MAN
2023-04-01T04:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|C. Tuipulotu
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Josh Schuster
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Jake Trbojevic
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Josh Aloiai
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kaeo Weekes
|15
|Ben Trbojevic
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Sean Keppie
|RESERVES
|18
|Toafofoa Sipley
|19
|Cooper Johns
|20
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|21
|Karl Lawton
|22
|Samuela Fainu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Jack Johns
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Phoenix Crossland
|14
|Jack Hetherington
|15
|Mat Croker
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|RESERVES
|Dylan Lucas
|18
|Enari Tuala
|19
|Dominic Young
|20
|Simi Sasagi
|21
|Thomas Cant
|22
2023-04-01T06:30:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2023-04-01T06:30:00Z
DOL
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Moses Mbye
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Jack Bird
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Zane Musgrove
|16
|Toby Couchman
|17
|Josh Kerr
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Molo
|19
|Tautau Moga
|20
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21
|Talatau Amone
|22
|Jack de Belin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Euan Aitken
|3
|Brenko Lee
|4
|Jack Bostock
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Herman Ese'ese
|10
|Kenneath Bromwich
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|Tom Gilbert
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jarrod Wallace
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Ray Stone
|16
|Mason Teague
|17
|RESERVES
|Poasa Faamausili
|18
|Kurt Donoghoe
|19
|JJ Collins
|20
|Kodi Nikorima
|21
|Robert Jennings
|22
2023-04-01T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-04-01T08:35:00Z
WST
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Keenan Palasia
|16
|Corey Jensen
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Deine Mariner
|19
|Brendan Piakura
|20
|Kobe Hetherington
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Brendan Frei
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Asu Kepaoa
|4
|Junior Tupou
|5
|Brandon Wakeham
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|David Klemmer
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|John Bateman
|12
|Fonua Pole
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Simpkin
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Justin Matamua
|16
|Starford To'a
|17
|RESERVES
|Shawn Blore
|18
|Joe Ofahengaue
|19
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|20
|Daine Laurie
|21
|Alex Seyfarth
|22
2023-04-02T06:05:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-04-02T06:05:00Z
NZW
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|Braydon Trindall
|RESERVES
|18
|Connor Tracey
|19
|Thomas Hazelton
|20
|Mawene Hiroti
|21
|Sam Stonestreet
|22
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Edward Kosi
|2
|Viliami Vailea
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Ronald Volkman
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Bunty Afoa
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Bayley Sironen
|15
|Jazz Tevaga
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Josh Curran
|18
|Taine Tuaupiki
|20
|Freddy Lussick
|21
|Rocco Berry
|22
|Demitric Sifakula
|23
2023-04-02T08:15:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2023-04-02T08:15:00Z
NQL
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Ryan Sutton
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|Corey Waddell
|16
|Franklin Pele
|17
|Jayden Okunbor
|RESERVES
|19
|Jackson Topine
|20
|Kurtis Morrin
|21
|Karl Oloapu
|22
|Braidon Burns
|23
|Jayden Tanner
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Chester
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Brendan Elliot
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Griffin Neame
|10
|Coen Hess
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Mitchell Dunn
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|Riley Price
|17
|RESERVES
|Zac Laybutt
|18
|Taniela Sadrugu
|19
|Jack Gosiewski
|20
|K. Finefeuiaki
|21
|Ben Hampton
|22