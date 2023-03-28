 2023-03-30T09:00:00Z 
$1.53  ▶
 
$2.50  ▶
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-03-30T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLRoostersEels
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
16 Corey AllanCorey Allan
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
18 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
19 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
20 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
21 Siua WongSiua Wong
22 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 10
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 14
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 15
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 17
 RESERVES
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 18
Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea 19
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 20
Toni MataeleToni Mataele 21
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 22

 2023-03-31T07:00:00Z 
$4.10  ▶
 
$1.24  ▶
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2023-03-31T07:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLRaidersPanthers
1 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
2 Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
3 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4 H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Zac WoolfordZac Woolford
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom StarlingTom Starling
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 RESERVES
18 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
19 James SchillerJames Schiller
20 Peter HolaPeter Hola
21 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
22 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 18
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 19
Chris SmithChris Smith 20
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 21
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 22

 2023-03-31T09:00:00Z 
$1.52  ▶
 
$2.55  ▶
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-03-31T09:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLSouthsStorm
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
15 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
16 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
17 Hame SeleHame Sele
 RESERVES
18 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
19 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
20 Ben LovettBen Lovett
21 Taane MilneTaane Milne
22 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 16
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 17
 RESERVES
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 18
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 19
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 20
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 21
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 22

 2023-04-01T04:00:00Z 
$1.25  ▶
 
$4.00  ▶
Glen Willow Oval
MAN   
 2023-04-01T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLManlyKnights
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
15 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
 RESERVES
18 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
19 Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
20 R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega
21 Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
22 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Jack JohnsJack Johns 13
 INTERCHANGE
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 14
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 15
Mat CrokerMat Croker 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 RESERVES
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 18
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 19
Dominic YoungDominic Young 20
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 21
Thomas CantThomas Cant 22

 2023-04-01T06:30:00Z 
$1.74  ▶
 
$2.10  ▶
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2023-04-01T06:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLDragonsDolphins
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Jack BirdJack Bird
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
16 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
17 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
 RESERVES
18 Michael MoloMichael Molo
19 Tautau MogaTautau Moga
20 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
22 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 4
Jack BostockJack Bostock 5
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 6
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 10
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 11
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 12
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 14
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 15
Ray StoneRay Stone 16
Mason TeagueMason Teague 17
 RESERVES
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 18
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 19
JJ CollinsJJ Collins 20
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 21
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 22

 2023-04-01T08:35:00Z 
$1.18  ▶
 
$4.80  ▶
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-04-01T08:35:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLBroncosTigers
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cory PaixCory Paix
15 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
16 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
17 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
19 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
20 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
21 Jock MaddenJock Madden
22 Brendan FreiBrendan Frei
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 2
Brent NadenBrent Naden 3
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 4
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
John BatemanJohn Bateman 12
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 14
Alex TwalAlex Twal 15
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua 16
Starford To'aStarford To'a 17
 RESERVES
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 18
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 19
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins 20
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 21
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 22

 2023-04-02T06:05:00Z 
$1.27  ▶
 
$3.80  ▶
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-04-02T06:05:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLSharksWarriors
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
16 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
 RESERVES
18 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
19 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
20 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
21 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
22 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 2
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 15
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 16
Tom AleTom Ale 17
 RESERVES
Josh CurranJosh Curran 18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 20
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 21
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 22
Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula 23

 2023-04-02T08:15:00Z 
$1.85  ▶
 
$1.95  ▶
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2023-04-02T08:15:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBulldogsCowboys
1 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
15 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
16 Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
17 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
 RESERVES
19 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
20 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
21 Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
22 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
23 Jayden TannerJayden Tanner
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom ChesterTom Chester 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 10
Coen HessCoen Hess 11
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 16
Riley PriceRiley Price 17
 RESERVES
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 18
Taniela SadruguTaniela Sadrugu 19
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 20
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 21
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 22