The Round 4 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sea Eagles vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-26T09:00:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-03-26T09:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLManlyRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
15 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Paul BryanPaul Bryan
18 Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi
19 Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
 RESERVES
20 Joey WalshJoey Walsh
21 Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo
22 D. Pua'avaseD'Jazirhae Pua'avase
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Billy SmithBilly Smith 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Siua WongSiua Wong 12
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Blake SteepBlake Steep 15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 16
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 17
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 18
Hugo SavalaHugo Savala 19
 RESERVES
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 20
Tom RodwellTom Rodwell 21
Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu 22

Warriors vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-27T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-03-27T07:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLWarriorsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
5 R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
6 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Jackson FordJackson Ford
11 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
12 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
16 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
18 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
20 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
 RESERVES
21 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
22 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
23 E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 2
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 3
Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini 4
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 5
Jock MaddenJock Madden 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 11
Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tristan HopeTristan Hope 14
Sione FainuSione Fainu 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 18
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 19
 RESERVES
Tony SukkarTony Sukkar 20
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 21
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 22

Broncos vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-27T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-03-27T09:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLBroncosDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
5 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ben HuntBen Hunt
15 Ben TaltyBen Talty
16 Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
17 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
18 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
19 Blake MozerBlake Mozer
 RESERVES
20 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
21 Tom DuffyTom Duffy
22 Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 8
Max PlathMax Plath 9
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 14
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 15
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 16
Ray StoneRay Stone 17
Trai FullerTrai Fuller 18
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 19
 RESERVES
Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds 20
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 21
Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu 22

Bulldogs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-28T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-03-28T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLBulldogsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Josh CurranJosh Curran
16 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
17 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
19 Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua
20 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
21 Logan SpinksLogan Spinks
22 Jack UnderhillJack Underhill
23 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Thomas CantThomas Cant 14
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 15
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 16
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 17
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 18
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 19
 RESERVES
E. Salesa-LeaumoanaElijah Salesa-Leaumoana 20
James SchillerJames Schiller 21
Wilson De CourceyWilson De Courcey 22

Panthers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-28T06:30:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-03-28T06:30:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLPanthersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
16 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
 RESERVES
20 Kalani GoingKalani Going
21 Jack ColeJack Cole
22 Jaxen EdgarJaxen Edgar
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Sean RussellSean Russell 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 8
Ryley SmithRyley Smith 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 14
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti 15
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 16
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 17
Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer 18
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii 19
 RESERVES
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 20
Teancum BrownTeancum Brown 21
Araz NanvaAraz Nanva 22

Cowboys vs Storm Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-28T08:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-03-28T08:30:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLCowboysStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
3 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
4 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Coen HessCoen Hess
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell
16 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
17 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
18 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
19 Liam SuttonLiam Sutton
 RESERVES
20 Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs
21 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
22 Robert DerbyRobert Derby
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Moses LeoMoses Leo 4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Joe ChanJoe Chan 11
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 14
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 15
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 16
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 17
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 18
S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19
 RESERVES
Lazarus VaalepuLazarus Vaalepu 20
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 21
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 22

Raiders vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLRaidersSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2 Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
3 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
4 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
5 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
6 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7 Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8 Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Noah MartinNoah Martin
13 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
15 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
16 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
17 Joe RoddyJoe Roddy
18 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
19 Jed StuartJed Stuart
 RESERVES
20 Owen PattieOwen Pattie
21 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
22 Chevy StewartChevy Stewart
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
KL IroKL Iro 4
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 13
 INTERCHANGE
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 14
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Braden UeleBraden Uele 17
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 18
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 19
 RESERVES
Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila 20
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 21
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 22

Titans vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 4

 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLTitansDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
7 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
18 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
19 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
 RESERVES
20 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
21 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
22 Jett LiuJett Liu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Setu TuSetu Tu 5
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 6
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 7
Emre GulerEmre Guler 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 12
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Hame SeleHame Sele 15
Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu 16
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 17
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 18
Hayden BuchananHayden Buchanan 19
 RESERVES
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 20
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 21
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 22

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