The Round 4 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Sea Eagles vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-26T09:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-03-26T09:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Kobe Hetherington
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brandon Wakeham
|15
|Corey Waddell
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Paul Bryan
|18
|Simione Laiafi
|19
|Josh Feledy
|RESERVES
|20
|Joey Walsh
|21
|Clayton Faulalo
|22
|D. Pua'avase
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Billy Smith
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Naufahu Whyte
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Egan Butcher
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Blake Steep
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Salesi Foketi
|17
|Cody Ramsey
|18
|Hugo Savala
|19
|RESERVES
|Benaiah Ioelu
|20
|Tom Rodwell
|21
|Taylor Losalu
|22
Warriors vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-27T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-03-27T07:00:00Z
WST
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Ali Leiataua
|5
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|6
|Luke Metcalf
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Leka Halasima
|12
|Jacob Laban
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Samuel Healey
|15
|Mitch Barnett
|16
|Demitric Vaimauga
|17
|T. Stowers-Smith
|18
|Marata Niukore
|20
|C. Harris-Tavita
|RESERVES
|21
|Taine Tuaupiki
|22
|A. Khan-Pereira
|23
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Jeral Skelton
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Heamasi Makasini
|4
|Luke Laulilii
|5
|Jock Madden
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Samuela Fainu
|11
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tristan Hope
|14
|Sione Fainu
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Bunty Afoa
|18
|Tino Tavana
|19
|RESERVES
|Tony Sukkar
|20
|Latu Fainu
|21
|Patrick Herbert
|22
Broncos vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-27T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-03-27T09:00:00Z
DOL
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Josiah Karapani
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Grant Anderson
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Corey Jensen
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Xavier Willison
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ben Hunt
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Aublix Tawha
|17
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|18
|Jaiyden Hunt
|19
|Blake Mozer
|RESERVES
|20
|Jesse Arthars
|21
|Tom Duffy
|22
|Va'a Semu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Tom Gilbert
|8
|Max Plath
|9
|Felise Kaufusi
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Morgan Knowles
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brad Schneider
|14
|Tom Flegler
|15
|Oryn Keeley
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Trai Fuller
|18
|Francis Molo
|19
|RESERVES
|Lewis Symonds
|20
|Tevita Naufahu
|21
|Brian Pouniu
|22
Bulldogs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-28T04:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-03-28T04:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Sitili Tupouniua
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Jaeman Salmon
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Lipoi Hopoi
|17
|Sean O'Sullivan
|19
|Jonathan Sua
|20
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|21
|Logan Spinks
|22
|Jack Underhill
|23
|Bronson Xerri
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Fletcher Hunt
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Sandon Smith
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Tyson Frizell
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Thomas Cant
|14
|Pasami Saulo
|15
|Cody Hopwood
|16
|Francis Manuleleua
|17
|Tyson Gamble
|18
|Harrison Graham
|19
|RESERVES
|E. Salesa-Leaumoana
|20
|James Schiller
|21
|Wilson De Courcey
|22
Panthers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-28T06:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-03-28T06:30:00Z
PAR
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cogger
|15
|Billy Phillips
|16
|Scott Sorensen
|17
|Luke Garner
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Freddy Lussick
|RESERVES
|20
|Kalani Going
|21
|Jack Cole
|22
|Jaxen Edgar
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Sean Russell
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Jonah Pezet
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Jack Williams
|8
|Ryley Smith
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Dylan Walker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tallyn Da Silva
|14
|Sam Tuivaiti
|15
|Matt Doorey
|16
|Luca Moretti
|17
|Charlie Guymer
|18
|Joash Papalii
|19
|RESERVES
|Jack de Belin
|20
|Teancum Brown
|21
|Araz Nanva
|22
Cowboys vs Storm Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-28T08:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-03-28T08:30:00Z
MEL
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|4
|Zac Laybutt
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Coen Hess
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Sam McIntyre
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Kai O'Donnell
|16
|Griffin Neame
|17
|Harrison Edwards
|18
|Thomas Mikaele
|19
|Liam Sutton
|RESERVES
|20
|Kaiden Lahrs
|21
|Matthew Lodge
|22
|Robert Derby
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Moses Leo
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Joe Chan
|11
|Alec MacDonald
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Cooper Clarke
|15
|Tui Kamikamica
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Jack Hetherington
|18
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|19
|RESERVES
|Lazarus Vaalepu
|20
|Manaia Waitere
|21
|Trent Toelau
|22
Raiders vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-29T05:05:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-03-29T05:05:00Z
CRO
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|2
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|5
|Xavier Savage
|6
|Ethan Strange
|7
|Ethan Sanders
|8
|Morgan Smithies
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Noah Martin
|13
|Corey Horsburgh
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Brailey
|15
|Zac Hosking
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|Joe Roddy
|18
|Daine Laurie
|19
|Jed Stuart
|RESERVES
|20
|Owen Pattie
|21
|Matthew Timoko
|22
|Chevy Stewart
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|KL Iro
|4
|Sam Stonestreet
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Thomas Hazelton
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Jesse Colquhoun
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Siosifa Talakai
|14
|Toby Rudolf
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Braden Uele
|17
|Hohepa Puru
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|RESERVES
|Chris Vea'ila
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Mawene Hiroti
|22
Titans vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 4
2026-03-29T07:15:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-03-29T07:15:00Z
STI
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Siale Faeamani
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|Max Feagai
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|AJ Brimson
|7
|Jayden Campbell
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Cooper Bai
|18
|Lachlan Ilias
|19
|Josh Patston
|RESERVES
|20
|Jaylan De Groot
|21
|Oliver Pascoe
|22
|Jett Liu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|C. Tuipulotu
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Setu Tu
|5
|Kyle Flanagan
|6
|Daniel Atkinson
|7
|Emre Guler
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Hame Sele
|15
|Jacob Halangahu
|16
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|17
|Josh Kerr
|18
|Hayden Buchanan
|19
|RESERVES
|Tyrell Sloan
|20
|Ryan Couchman
|21
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|22
Round 4 Winners.
Rooters
Warriors
Dolphins
Dogs
Pennies
Storm
Faiders
Gold Coke