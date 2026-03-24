The Round 4 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sea Eagles vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 4

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Warriors vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 4

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Broncos vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 4

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Bulldogs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 4

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Panthers vs Eels Team Lists: Round 4

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Cowboys vs Storm Team Lists: Round 4

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Raiders vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 4

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Titans vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 4