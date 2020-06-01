The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 3 are in as rugby league made it’s long-awaited return to our TV screens.

North Queensland star Jason Taumalolo is the outright leader following a three-vote performance against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

Tied in second place is Manly’s Tom Trbojevic, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson.

Below are the full Dally M votes from Round 3 in the NRL.

Round 3 Dally M votes

Broncos vs Eels

3 – Clint Gutherson (Eels)

2 – Junior Paulo (Eels)

1 – Reed Mahoney (Eels)

Cowboys vs Titans

3 – Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

2 – Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

1 – Reece Robson (Cowboys)

Roosters vs Rabbitohs

3 – Victor Radley (Roosters)

2 – James Tedesco (Roosters)

1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

Warriors vs Dragons

3 – Tohu Harris (Warriors)

2 – Kodi Nikorima (Warriors)

1 – Eliesa Katoa (Warriors)

Sharks vs Tigers



3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)

2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)

1 – Wade Graham (Sharks)

Storm vs Raiders

3 – George Williams (Raiders)

2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)

1 – Josh Hodgson (Raiders)

Panthers vs Knights

3 – Tim Glasby (Knights)

2 – Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

1 – Tex Hoy (Knights)

Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs



3 – Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

2 – Curtis Sironen (Sea Eagles)

1 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

