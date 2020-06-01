GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys celebrates winning the round 12 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 3 are in as rugby league made it’s long-awaited return to our TV screens.

North Queensland star Jason Taumalolo is the outright leader following a three-vote performance against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

Tied in second place is Manly’s Tom Trbojevic, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson.

Below are the full Dally M votes from Round 3 in the NRL.

Round 3 Dally M votes

Broncos vs Eels

3 – Clint Gutherson (Eels)
2 – Junior Paulo (Eels)
1 – Reed Mahoney (Eels)

Cowboys vs Titans

3 – Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)
2 – Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)
1 – Reece Robson (Cowboys)

Roosters vs Rabbitohs

3 – Victor Radley (Roosters)
2 – James Tedesco (Roosters)
1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

Warriors vs Dragons

3 – Tohu Harris (Warriors)
2 – Kodi Nikorima (Warriors)
1 – Eliesa Katoa (Warriors)

Sharks vs Tigers

3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)
2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)
1 – Wade Graham (Sharks)

Storm vs Raiders

3 – George Williams (Raiders)
2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)
1 – Josh Hodgson (Raiders)

Panthers vs Knights

3 – Tim Glasby (Knights)
2 – Isaah Yeo (Panthers)
1 – Tex Hoy (Knights)

Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs

3 – Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)
2 – Curtis Sironen (Sea Eagles)
1 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Dally M Leaderboard 

Jason TaumaloloNorth Queensland Cowboys7
Tom TrbojevicManly-Warringah Sea Eagles6
Benji MarshallWests Tigers6
Clint GuthersonParramatta Eels6
Elliott WhiteheadCanberra Raiders4
Josh HodgsonCanberra Raiders4
James TedescoSydney Roosters4
Isaah YeoPenrith Panthers4
Thomas FleglerBrisbane Broncos3
Payne HaasBrisbane Broncos3
Nathan ClearyPenrith Panthers3
Mitchell MosesParramatta Eels3
Liam KnightSouth Sydney Rabbitohs3
Josh JacksonCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs3
Jesse BromwichMelbourne Storm3
Jayden BraileyCronulla-Sutherland Sharks3
Jack WightonCanberra Raiders3
David KlemmerNewcastle Knights3
Cameron SmithMelbourne Storm3
Apisai KoroisauPenrith Panthers3
Tim GlasbyNewcastle Knights3
George WilliamsCanberra Raiders3
Tui KamikamicaMelbourne Storm3
Mitchell PearceNewcastle Knights3
Tohu HarrisNZ Warriors3
Victor RadleySydney Roosters3
Josh PapaliiCanberra Raiders3
Shaun JohnsonCronulla-Sutherland Sharks2
Scott SorensenCronulla-Sutherland Sharks2
Patrick CarriganBrisbane Broncos2
Kodi NikorimaNZ Warriors2
Mitchell BarnettNewcastle Knights2
Michael JenningsParramatta Eels2
Josh McGuireNorth Queensland Cowboys2
Curtis SironenManly Sea Eagles2
Josh MansourPenrith Panthers2
David NofoalumaWests Tigers2
Clinton GuthersonParramatta Eels2
Brodie CroftBrisbane Broncos2
Reed MahoneyParramatta Eels2
Junior PauloParramatta Eels2
Valentine HolmesNorth Qld Cowboys2
Harry GrantWests Tigers2
Jared Waerea-HargreavesSydney Roosters1
Wade GrahamCronulla Sharks1
Reece RobsonNorth Qld Cowboys1
Paul VaughanSt George Illawarra Dragons1
Matthew DuftySt George Illawarra Dragons1
Kotoni StaggsBrisbane Broncos1
Daly Cherry-EvansManly Sea Eagles1
Jarrod CrokerCanberra Raiders1
James Fisher-HarrisPenrith Panthers1
Daniel SaifitiNewcastle Knights1
Coen HessNorth Queensland Cowboys1
Jahrome HughesMelbourne Storm1
Cameron MurraySouth Sydney Rabbitohs1
Eliesa KatoaNZ Warriors1
Tex HoyNewcastle Knights1
Addin Fonua-BlakeManly-Warringah Sea Eagles1

 