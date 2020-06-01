The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 3 are in as rugby league made it’s long-awaited return to our TV screens.
North Queensland star Jason Taumalolo is the outright leader following a three-vote performance against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.
Tied in second place is Manly’s Tom Trbojevic, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson.
Below are the full Dally M votes from Round 3 in the NRL.
Round 3 Dally M votes
Broncos vs Eels
3 – Clint Gutherson (Eels)
2 – Junior Paulo (Eels)
1 – Reed Mahoney (Eels)
Cowboys vs Titans
3 – Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)
2 – Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)
1 – Reece Robson (Cowboys)
Roosters vs Rabbitohs
3 – Victor Radley (Roosters)
2 – James Tedesco (Roosters)
1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)
Warriors vs Dragons
3 – Tohu Harris (Warriors)
2 – Kodi Nikorima (Warriors)
1 – Eliesa Katoa (Warriors)
Sharks vs Tigers
3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)
2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)
1 – Wade Graham (Sharks)
Storm vs Raiders
3 – George Williams (Raiders)
2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)
1 – Josh Hodgson (Raiders)
Panthers vs Knights
3 – Tim Glasby (Knights)
2 – Isaah Yeo (Panthers)
1 – Tex Hoy (Knights)
Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs
3 – Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)
2 – Curtis Sironen (Sea Eagles)
1 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)
Dally M Leaderboard
|Jason Taumalolo
|North Queensland Cowboys
|7
|Tom Trbojevic
|Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
|6
|Benji Marshall
|Wests Tigers
|6
|Clint Gutherson
|Parramatta Eels
|6
|Elliott Whitehead
|Canberra Raiders
|4
|Josh Hodgson
|Canberra Raiders
|4
|James Tedesco
|Sydney Roosters
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Penrith Panthers
|4
|Thomas Flegler
|Brisbane Broncos
|3
|Payne Haas
|Brisbane Broncos
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Penrith Panthers
|3
|Mitchell Moses
|Parramatta Eels
|3
|Liam Knight
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|3
|Josh Jackson
|Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
|3
|Jesse Bromwich
|Melbourne Storm
|3
|Jayden Brailey
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|3
|Jack Wighton
|Canberra Raiders
|3
|David Klemmer
|Newcastle Knights
|3
|Cameron Smith
|Melbourne Storm
|3
|Apisai Koroisau
|Penrith Panthers
|3
|Tim Glasby
|Newcastle Knights
|3
|George Williams
|Canberra Raiders
|3
|Tui Kamikamica
|Melbourne Storm
|3
|Mitchell Pearce
|Newcastle Knights
|3
|Tohu Harris
|NZ Warriors
|3
|Victor Radley
|Sydney Roosters
|3
|Josh Papalii
|Canberra Raiders
|3
|Shaun Johnson
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Brisbane Broncos
|2
|Kodi Nikorima
|NZ Warriors
|2
|Mitchell Barnett
|Newcastle Knights
|2
|Michael Jennings
|Parramatta Eels
|2
|Josh McGuire
|North Queensland Cowboys
|2
|Curtis Sironen
|Manly Sea Eagles
|2
|Josh Mansour
|Penrith Panthers
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|Wests Tigers
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|Parramatta Eels
|2
|Brodie Croft
|Brisbane Broncos
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|Parramatta Eels
|2
|Junior Paulo
|Parramatta Eels
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|North Qld Cowboys
|2
|Harry Grant
|Wests Tigers
|2
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Sydney Roosters
|1
|Wade Graham
|Cronulla Sharks
|1
|Reece Robson
|North Qld Cowboys
|1
|Paul Vaughan
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|Brisbane Broncos
|1
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Manly Sea Eagles
|1
|Jarrod Croker
|Canberra Raiders
|1
|James Fisher-Harris
|Penrith Panthers
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|Newcastle Knights
|1
|Coen Hess
|North Queensland Cowboys
|1
|Jahrome Hughes
|Melbourne Storm
|1
|Cameron Murray
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|1
|Eliesa Katoa
|NZ Warriors
|1
|Tex Hoy
|Newcastle Knights
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
|1