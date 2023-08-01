2023-08-03T09:50:00Z
Sydney Cricket Ground
SYD
2023-08-03T09:50:00Z
MAN
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sandon Smith
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Drew Hutchison
|15
|Nathan Brown
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|18
|Corey Allan
|19
|Elie El-Zakhem
|20
|Jake Turpin
|21
|Junior Pauga
|22
|Dylan Napa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Toafofoa Sipley
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Trbojevic
|14
|Aaron Woods
|15
|Dean Matterson
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|RESERVES
|Ben Condon
|18
|Jake Arthur
|19
|Kaeo Weekes
|20
|Morgan Harper
|21
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|22
2023-08-04T08:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2023-08-04T08:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|A. Khan-Pereira
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Joe Stimson
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Campbell
|15
|Chris Randall
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|RESERVES
|18
|Keano Kini
|19
|Jacob Alick
|20
|Joseph Vuna
|21
|Kruise Leeming
|22
|Ken Maumalo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Luke Metcalf
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|RESERVES
|Jazz Tevaga
|18
|Taine Tuaupiki
|20
|Freddy Lussick
|21
|Tom Ale
|22
|Ronald Volkman
|23
2023-08-04T10:00:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-08-04T10:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Zac Hosking
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Cogger
|19
|Luke Garner
|20
|Izack Tago
|21
|Thomas Jenkins
|22
|Liam Henry
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Eisenhuth
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Tepai Moeroa
|16
|Eliesa Katoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Tyran Wishart
|18
|Bronson Garlick
|19
|Jonah Pezet
|20
|George Jennings
|21
|Grant Anderson
|22
2023-08-05T05:00:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2023-08-05T05:00:00Z
BRI
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Semi Valemei
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|Heilum Luki
|17
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|RESERVES
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Kyle Feldt
|20
|Riley Price
|21
|Brendan Elliot
|22
|Jack Gosiewski
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Smoothy
|14
|Corey Jensen
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Xavier Willison
|19
|Jordan Riki
|20
|Jock Madden
|21
|Tristan Sailor
|22
2023-08-05T07:30:00Z
Optus Stadium
DOL
2023-08-05T07:30:00Z
NEW
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Kodi Nikorima
|4
|Valynce Te Whare
|5
|Tesi Niu
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Sean O'Sullivan
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Mark Nicholls
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Kenneath Bromwich
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Herman Ese'ese
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Isaiya Katoa
|17
|Jarrod Wallace
|RESERVES
|18
|Max Plath
|19
|Trai Fuller
|20
|Poasa Faamausili
|21
|Ray Stone
|22
|Jack Bostock
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Brodie Jones
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Mat Croker
|17
|RESERVES
|Dylan Lucas
|18
|Enari Tuala
|19
|Simi Sasagi
|20
|Dane Aukafolau
|21
|Jack Johns
|22
2023-08-05T09:35:00Z
Optus Stadium
SOU
2023-08-05T09:35:00Z
CRO
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Jai Arrow
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Michael Chee-Kam
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Davvy Moale
|15
|Siliva Havili
|16
|Jed Cartwright
|17
|Tallis Duncan
|RESERVES
|18
|Tyrone Munro
|19
|Jacob Host
|20
|Shaquai Mitchell
|21
|Peter Mamouzelos
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Toby Rudolf
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Williams
|14
|Thomas Hazelton
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Jesse Colquhoun
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Moylan
|18
|Kayal Iro
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|21
|Daniel Atkinson
|22
2023-08-06T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2023-08-06T04:00:00Z
STI
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Isaac Lumelume
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|5
|Sean Russell
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Joe Ofahengaue
|9
|Joey Lussick
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Bryce Cartwright
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Luca Moretti
|15
|Andrew Davey
|16
|Wiremu Greig
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Brendan Hands
|19
|A. Miller-Stephen
|20
|Ofahiki Ogden
|21
|Daejarn Asi
|22
|Jack Murchie
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Dan Russell
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Muhleisen
|14
|Michael Molo
|15
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Zane Musgrove
|17
|RESERVES
|Ryan Couchman
|18
|Sione Finau
|19
|Jack Bird
|20
|Max Feagai
|21
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|22
2023-08-06T06:05:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2023-08-06T06:05:00Z
WST
|1
|Jordan Rapana
|2
|Albert Hopoate
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Nick Cotric
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Zac Woolford
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Corey Horsburgh
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adrian Trevilyan
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Ata Mariota
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Asomua
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|Tom Starling
|21
|Trey Mooney
|22
|Ethan Strange
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Starford To'a
|3
|Junior Tupou
|4
|Charlie Staines
|5
|Daine Laurie
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Alex Twal
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|David Klemmer
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|John Bateman
|12
|Fonua Pole
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Simpkin
|14
|Justin Matamua
|15
|Aitasi James
|16
|Asu Kepaoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Tallyn Da Silva
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Will Smith
|20
|Luke Laulilii
|21
|Josh Feledy
|22
