 2023-08-03T09:50:00Z 
$1.62  ▶︎
 
$2.30  ▶︎
Sydney Cricket Ground
SYD   
 2023-08-03T09:50:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLRoostersManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Siua WongSiua Wong
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16 Terrell MayTerrell May
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
18 Corey AllanCorey Allan
19 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
20 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
21 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
22 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 14
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 15
Dean MattersonDean Matterson 16
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 17
 RESERVES
Ben CondonBen Condon 18
Jake ArthurJake Arthur 19
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 20
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 22

 2023-08-04T08:00:00Z 
$3.00  ▶︎
 
$1.40  ▶︎
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2023-08-04T08:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTitansWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
15 Chris RandallChris Randall
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui
 RESERVES
18 Keano KiniKeano Kini
19 Jacob AlickJacob Alick
20 Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
21 Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
22 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 16
Josh CurranJosh Curran 17
 RESERVES
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 20
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 21
Tom AleTom Ale 22
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 23

 2023-08-04T10:00:00Z 
$1.40  ▶︎
 
$3.00  ▶︎
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-08-04T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLPanthersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
19 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
20 Izack TagoIzack Tago
21 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
22 Liam HenryLiam Henry
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 16
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 17
 RESERVES
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 18
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 19
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 20
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 21
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 22

 2023-08-05T05:00:00Z 
$2.30  ▶︎
 
$1.62  ▶︎
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-08-05T05:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLCowboysBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12 Coen HessCoen Hess
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
17 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
 RESERVES
18 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
19 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
20 Riley PriceRiley Price
21 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
22 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy 14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 19
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 20
Jock MaddenJock Madden 21
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor 22

 2023-08-05T07:30:00Z 
$3.30  ▶︎
 
$1.34  ▶︎
Optus Stadium
DOL   
 2023-08-05T07:30:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLDolphinsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
4 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
5 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
 INTERCHANGE
14 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
15 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
17 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
 RESERVES
18 Max PlathMax Plath
19 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
20 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
21 Ray StoneRay Stone
22 Jack BostockJack Bostock
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Mat CrokerMat Croker 17
 RESERVES
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 18
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 19
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 20
Dane AukafolauDane Aukafolau 21
Jack JohnsJack Johns 22

 2023-08-05T09:35:00Z 
$1.25  ▶︎
 
$4.00  ▶︎
Optus Stadium
SOU   
 2023-08-05T09:35:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLSouthsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
15 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
16 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
17 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
 RESERVES
18 Tyrone MunroTyrone Munro
19 Jacob HostJacob Host
20 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
21 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 14
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 17
 RESERVES
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 18
Kayal IroKayal Iro 19
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 20
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 21
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 22

 2023-08-06T04:00:00Z 
$1.20  ▶︎
 
$4.50  ▶︎
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2023-08-06T04:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLEelsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
5 Sean RussellSean Russell
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
9 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
12 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
15 Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
16 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18 Brendan HandsBrendan Hands
19 A. Miller-StephenArthur Miller-Stephen
20 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
21 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
22 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Dan RussellDan Russell 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor MuhleisenConnor Muhleisen 14
Michael MoloMichael Molo 15
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 16
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 17
 RESERVES
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 18
Sione FinauSione Finau 19
Jack BirdJack Bird 20
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 21
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 22

 2023-08-06T06:05:00Z 
$1.28  ▶︎
 
$3.70  ▶︎
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2023-08-06T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLRaidersTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
2 Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
3 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Nick CotricNick Cotric
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Zac WoolfordZac Woolford
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adrian TrevilyanAdrian Trevilyan
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
 RESERVES
18 Michael AsomuaMichael Asomua
19 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
20 Tom StarlingTom Starling
21 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
22 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Starford To'aStarford To'a 3
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 4
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 5
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
Alex TwalAlex Twal 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
John BatemanJohn Bateman 12
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 14
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua 15
Aitasi JamesAitasi James 16
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 17
 RESERVES
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 18
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 19
Will SmithWill Smith 20
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 21
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 22

1 COMMENT

  1. FANS TAPE OVER THE NRL LOGO THIS WEEKENDS GAMES AND START SUPPORTING THE PLAYERS 👍.

    HEART GOSE OUT TO KING WALLY AND FAMILY.🍻 U LEGEND THIS IS ONE OF THE THING THE RLPA IS ALL ABOUT, THE AFTER FOOTY YEARS.

    LET’S SUPPORT THE PLAYERS.