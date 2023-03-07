2023-03-09T08:50:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-03-09T08:50:00Z
SOU
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Zac Hosking
|19
|Lindsay Smith
|20
|Tyrone Peachey
|21
|Jack Cogger
|22
|Thomas Jenkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Izaac Thompson
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Michael Chee-Kam
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Blake Taaffe
|14
|Jed Cartwright
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Shaquai Mitchell
|17
|RESERVES
|Tallis Duncan
|18
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|19
|Ben Lovett
|20
|Taane Milne
|21
|Peter Mamouzelos
|22
2023-03-10T07:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2023-03-10T07:00:00Z
CRO
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Sean Russell
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|Matt Doorey
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jirah Momoisea
|15
|Jack Murchie
|16
|Wiremu Greig
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Jakob Arthur
|19
|Bailey Simonsson
|20
|Ofahiki Ogden
|21
|Ky Rodwell
|22
|Haze Dunster
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cameron McInnes
|14
|Royce Hunt
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Connor Tracey
|17
|RESERVES
|Thomas Hazelton
|18
|Mawene Hiroti
|19
|Max Bradbury
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Niwhai Puru
|22
2023-03-10T09:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-03-10T09:05:00Z
NQL
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Corey Jensen
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Keenan Palasia
|16
|Thomas Flegler
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Jesse Arthars
|19
|Brendan Piakura
|20
|Xavier Willison
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Deine Mariner
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Reuben Cotter
|10
|Coen Hess
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|James Tamou
|17
|RESERVES
|Brendan Elliot
|18
|Riley Price
|19
|Tom Chester
|20
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|21
|K. Finefeuiaki
|22
2023-03-11T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-03-11T04:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Lindsay Collins
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Fletcher Baker
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Turpin
|15
|Drew Hutchison
|16
|Naufahu Whyte
|17
|Terrell May
|RESERVES
|18
|Corey Allan
|19
|Ben Thomas
|20
|Sandon Smith
|21
|Siua Wong
|22
|Elie El-Zakhem
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Edward Kosi
|2
|Brayden Wiliame
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Viliami Vailea
|18
|Freddy Lussick
|20
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Taine Tuaupiki
|22
|Bayley Sironen
|23
2023-03-11T06:30:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2023-03-11T06:30:00Z
CBR
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Brenko Lee
|5
|Tesi Niu
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Sean O'Sullivan
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Jarrod Wallace
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Tom Gilbert
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connelly Lemuelu
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Mason Teague
|17
|Kurt Donoghoe
|RESERVES
|18
|Poasa Faamausili
|19
|JJ Collins
|20
|Kodi Nikorima
|21
|Anthony Milford
|22
|Robert Jennings
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|H. Smith-Shields
|4
|Albert Hopoate
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Pasami Saulo
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|C. Harawira-Naera
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Ata Mariota
|15
|Corey Horsburgh
|16
|Emre Guler
|17
|RESERVES
|James Schiller
|18
|Matt Frawley
|19
|Zac Woolford
|20
|Trey Mooney
|21
|Peter Hola
|22
2023-03-11T08:35:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2023-03-11T08:35:00Z
CAN
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Trent Loiero
|12
|Eliesa Katoa
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bronson Garlick
|15
|Alec MacDonald
|16
|Aaron Pene
|17
|Jordan Grant
|RESERVES
|18
|Grant Anderson
|19
|Chris Lewis
|20
|Joe Chan
|21
|Kane Bradley
|22
|Jonah Pezet
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Hayze Perham
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Max King
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Ryan Sutton
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|12
|Fa'amanu Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Tanner
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Franklin Pele
|16
|Jacob Preston
|17
|RESERVES
|Braidon Burns
|19
|Karl Oloapu
|20
|Kurtis Morrin
|21
|Jackson Topine
|22
|Jayden Okunbor
|23
2023-03-12T05:05:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2023-03-12T05:05:00Z
NEW
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Brent Naden
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Charlie Staines
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Shawn Blore
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Simpkin
|15
|Asu Kepaoa
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Alex Twal
|RESERVES
|18
|Starford To'a
|19
|Junior Tupou
|20
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|21
|Justin Matamua
|22
|Brandon Tumeth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Dominic Young
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Jacob Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Kurt Mann
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Phoenix Crossland
|14
|Jack Johns
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Leo Thompson
|17
|RESERVES
|Brodie Jones
|18
|Tyson Gamble
|19
|Enari Tuala
|20
|Greg Marzhew
|21
|Dylan Lucas
|22
2023-03-12T07:15:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI
2023-03-12T07:15:00Z
GLD
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Moses Mbye
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Jack Bird
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Zane Musgrove
|16
|Toby Couchman
|17
|Michael Molo
|RESERVES
|18
|Josh Kerr
|19
|Billy Burns
|20
|Max Feagai
|21
|Talatau Amone
|22
|Aaron Woods
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Aaron Schoupp
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Campbell
|14
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|15
|Erin Clark
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|17
|RESERVES
|Chris Randall
|18
|Treymain Spry
|19
|Klese Haas
|20
|Keano Kini
|21
|Toby Sexton
|22
