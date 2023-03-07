 2023-03-09T08:50:00Z 
$1.52
 
$2.55
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-03-09T08:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLPanthersSouths
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
19 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
20 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
21 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
22 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 7
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 14
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright 15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 16
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell 17
 RESERVES
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 18
Terrell Kalo KaloTerrell Kalo Kalo 19
Ben LovettBen Lovett 20
Taane MilneTaane Milne 21
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 22

 2023-03-10T07:00:00Z 
$1.53
 
$2.50
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2023-03-10T07:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLEelsSharks
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Sean RussellSean Russell
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
12 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
15 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
16 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
19 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
20 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
21 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
22 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 14
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 17
 RESERVES
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 18
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 19
Max BradburyMax Bradbury 20
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 21
Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru 22

 2023-03-10T09:05:00Z 
$1.77
 
$2.05
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-03-10T09:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBroncosCowboys
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cory PaixCory Paix
15 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
16 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
17 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
19 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
20 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
21 Jock MaddenJock Madden
22 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 10
Coen HessCoen Hess 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 16
James TamouJames Tamou 17
 RESERVES
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 18
Riley PriceRiley Price 19
Tom ChesterTom Chester 20
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 21
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 22

 2023-03-11T04:00:00Z 
$1.20
 
$4.50
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-03-11T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLRoostersWarriors
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
11 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
16 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
17 Terrell MayTerrell May
 RESERVES
18 Corey AllanCorey Allan
19 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
20 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
21 Siua WongSiua Wong
22 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Josh CurranJosh Curran 16
Tom AleTom Ale 17
 RESERVES
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 18
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 20
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 21
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 22
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 23

 2023-03-11T06:30:00Z 
$2.70
 
$1.47
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2023-03-11T06:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLDolphinsRaiders
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
7 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Mason TeagueMason Teague
17 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
 RESERVES
18 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
19 JJ CollinsJJ Collins
20 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
21 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
22 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 4
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 8
Danny LeviDanny Levi 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 16
Emre GulerEmre Guler 17
 RESERVES
James SchillerJames Schiller 18
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 19
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 20
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 21
Peter HolaPeter Hola 22

 2023-03-11T08:35:00Z 
$1.36
 
$3.20
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2023-03-11T08:35:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLStormBulldogs
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
16 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
17 Jordan GrantJordan Grant
 RESERVES
18 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
19 Chris LewisChris Lewis
20 Joe ChanJoe Chan
21 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
22 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Max KingMax King 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 12
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden TannerJayden Tanner 14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 15
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 16
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 17
 RESERVES
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 19
Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu 20
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 21
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 22
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor 23

 2023-03-12T05:05:00Z 
$1.70
 
$2.15
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2023-03-12T05:05:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLTigersKnights
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Brent NadenBrent Naden
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
13 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 RESERVES
18 Starford To'aStarford To'a
19 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
20 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
21 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
22 Brandon TumethBrandon Tumeth
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Dominic YoungDominic Young 5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Kurt MannKurt Mann 13
 INTERCHANGE
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 14
Jack JohnsJack Johns 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 17
 RESERVES
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 18
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 19
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 20
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 21
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 22

 2023-03-12T07:15:00Z 
$1.85
 
$1.95
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI   
 2023-03-12T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLDragonsTitans
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Jack BirdJack Bird
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
16 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
17 Michael MoloMichael Molo
 RESERVES
18 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
19 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
20 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
21 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
22 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 14
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 15
Erin ClarkErin Clark 16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 17
 RESERVES
Chris RandallChris Randall 18
Treymain SpryTreymain Spry 19
Klese HaasKlese Haas 20
Keano KiniKeano Kini 21
Toby SextonToby Sexton 22

