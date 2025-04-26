For the first time, Jesse Southwell has addressed her older sister Hannah's bombshell decision to request a release from the Newcastle Knights and subsequently sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

A former NSW Sky Blues and Australian Jillaroos representative, Hannah Southwell, shocked the rugby league world earlier this year when she requested an immediate release from the Newcastle Knights' NRLW team.

An ex-captain of the Knights, Hannah decided to follow Tamika Upton out the door and signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW despite initially being contracted with her former team until the end of 2027.

Preparing to face Queensland on Thursday to kick-off the 2025 Women's State of Origin series, the younger Southwell has broken her silence on her older sister's departure from the Newcastle Knights NRLW.

"She's my sister, so to see her leave is pretty sad, but I want the best for her, and I want her to be happy," Southwell said.

"I think it was just time for a change for her and I'm going to be really rooting for her and making sure that she's happy in what she does.

"Our parents have already marked the calendar in their dates (of when we will face each other). We play each other in the last round and Dad said he reckons that'll be to make the final.

"I'm really looking forward to the NRLW season, but at the moment, my focus is on Game One in Brisbane."

Returning to the State of Origin arena after a 12-month hiatus, Southwell will join Tiana Penitani Gray in a new-look halves combination as new Sky Blues coach John Strange looks to get off to a perfect start.

Replacing Coban Baxter and Rachael Pearson, the duo were selected over the likes of Kirra Dibb, Taylah Preston and 2024 NRLW Rookie of the Year Kasey Reh.

"We've got an amazing team here and there's so many girls that I'm learning from each and every day," Southwell said.

"It's just super exciting and I can't wait. (The relationship with Tiana) is really good. I learn a lot from her in every session and every time we talk.

"She's so professional in the way she carries herself on and off the field. I love being around her and it's been so fun to be here.

"I think I've done a lot of development (since my last Blues match). I've still got a long way to go and continuing to learn each and every day.

"It's been amazing this past six week block learning from the coaching staff and the players. It's been lovely."

Game One of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series will kick-off on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.