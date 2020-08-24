SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Mitchell Aubusson of the Roosters scores a try during the round 18 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground on July 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Sydney veteran Mitchell Aubusson is set to retire at the conclusion of the NRL season and hopes to equal Anthony Minichiello’s club games record, per The Daily Telegraph.

Aubusson is currently sidelined with a torn ligament tin his wrist, but is hoping to play one more match for the tri-colours to equal the Roosters record for most matches.

The 32-year-old will be in a race against the clock to return to the field for a farewell match, ending his 14-year career with the club.

Aubusson has featured in all four of the Roosters’ grand final appearances since 2010 has has been a long-time servant of the club in many facets.

 

 