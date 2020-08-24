Sydney veteran Mitchell Aubusson is set to retire at the conclusion of the NRL season and hopes to equal Anthony Minichiello’s club games record, per The Daily Telegraph.

Aubusson is currently sidelined with a torn ligament tin his wrist, but is hoping to play one more match for the tri-colours to equal the Roosters record for most matches.

BREAKING: @sydneyroosters star Mitchell Aubusson has told his team mates these are his his final few weeks in the NRL. Hoping to get back from injury and become the most capped Rooster. Will have a job with the club next year. Great career @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 24, 2020

The 32-year-old will be in a race against the clock to return to the field for a farewell match, ending his 14-year career with the club.

Aubusson has featured in all four of the Roosters’ grand final appearances since 2010 has has been a long-time servant of the club in many facets.