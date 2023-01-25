The Sydney Roosters have officially unveiled their new centre of excellence and announced that it's named after their longtime chairman, Nick Politis.

The new Nick Politis Centre of Excellence goes along the eastern grandstand of Allianz Stadium and hosts a gym, sauna and recovery pools to be used by the club throughout their future.

Politis has been Roosters chairman since 1993 and is known to be one of the most passionate and influential men in Rugby League, going so far as to join his 2002 premiership-winning side in getting club tattoos to celebrate the occasion.

His business was also the club's first jersey sponsor in 1976, the first time a Rugby League team had shown a business on a jersey.

Speaking to NRL.com, Politis said how honoured he is at this recognition of his service and his love for the club.

“It's no secret how much the Sydney Roosters means to me, and I am genuinely humbled to see my name at the entrance to our wonderful new Centre of Excellence,” he said.

“I was elected Chairman of the Club in May 1993, and it makes me incredibly proud to see where we are today, 30 years later.

“I take so much pleasure from my involvement with the Club, and would once again like to thank my board for this wonderful honour.”

The club has a 25-year lease on the brand new stadium in Moore Park, the area that has been their home since 1908, leading to a very storied history that this new centre only adds to.

That history will be celebrated within the centre itself as the club also revealed its new club museum, known as ‘The Foundation Room', where their entire history from foundation to today will be explored.

The Roosters enter the new season as one of the favourites and hope to add more entries to that museum over 2023.

Their season kicks off against the new team, the Dolphins, on March 5th.