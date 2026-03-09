The Sydney Roosters squad depth has already taken a massive hit as they face an uphill battle to ensure their best side is fit for Round 2.

The club will be nervously awaiting the fitness of Robert Toia, Hugo Savala and Spencer Leniu heading into the Roosters' important clash against rivals South Sydney.

Toia was ruled out during the week leading up to Round 1 with a foot injury he has been trying to overcome since the Pacific Championships last year.

It saw him take no place in the sides trials campaign.

Savala has also been nursing a foot injury, which has kept him out of the Round 1 selection in the top grade, along with the side's NSW Cup fixture.

In that same reserve-grade game, there are fears that Tommy Talau has a suspected ACL injury after he went down in a non-contact situation.

It was his club debut for the Roosters since making his way over the bridge after two seasons at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Enforcer Leniu was ruled out during the warm-up of their clash against the Warriors in Auckland, picking up a hamstring injury.

Along with Victor Radley copping a suspension until Round 6, and a hand injury to recruit Reece Robson, the tri-colours will be sweating on the fitness of their stars after only one week into the competition.

Pressure is also mounting outside of the physio room, with the Roosters coming off a 42-18 loss to the Warriors on Friday night and will have to bounce back if they have a chance to beat a red-hot Rabbitohs outfit.

With Talau under an immense injury cloud, and Toia still battling the foot injury, the Roosters may select recruit Cody Ramsey for a club debut in the outside backs or a spot on the six-man bench.

It would be a monumental occasion for Ramsey to return to the NRL stage after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, in 2022.

The stakes are high for this week's clash between the two foundation clubs, with Alex Johnston two tries away from taking over from Ken Irvine as the NRL's all-time try scorer.