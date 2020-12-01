The Roosters have announce the signing of highly-touted teenager Joseph Suaalii to a two-year deal.

Following his release from the Rabbitohs on Tuesday, Suaalii penned a lucrative contract in a move to Bondi.

Roosters recruitment manager Daniel Anderson expressed his excitement after signing the 17-year-old.

“Joseph is a highly-talented young player, and we’re thrilled to have secured his services,” said Anderson.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Joseph to continue his development alongside the established players we have at the Club like James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu, and we’re looking forward to watching his progress over the next few years,” he added.

The Rabbitohs released this statement earlier today:

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released Joseph Suaalii from the remaining year of his playing contract following the payment of a non-disclosed transfer fee by another NRL Club.