The Sydney Roosters could face a major retention challenge ahead of the November 1 deadline, with both R360 and rugby union looming as threats to their top talent.

With six players off contract at the end of the month, the Roosters are balancing salary cap pressure against rival offers, and potential code switches according to the Daily Telegraph.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has already confirmed 2025 will be his final season in the NRL before returning to rugby to represent the Wallabies at the next World Cup.

However, he may not be the only Rooster to make the move.

Angus Crichton, who has a rugby background, is open to the idea of a union switch when his deal expires in 2026, while rising stars Siua Wong and Blake Steep are both set to be free to negotiate with rivals from November 1.

Both Wong and Steep have been linked to Rugby Australia and overseas clubs, but the Roosters remain confident they can secure their long-term futures, with the pair viewed as cornerstones of the next decade.

The Tricolours are also preparing for key decisions on veterans James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou, both off contract at the end of 2026.

Tedesco is expected to re-sign on a short-term extension, but Tupou's future remains uncertain at age 34 despite still performing at an elite level.

The Roosters' priority will be balancing experienced leadership with the retention of their emerging stars as Trent Robinson plots another premiership push.