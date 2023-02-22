The Sydney Roosters are reportedly bracing to be without star second-rower Angus Crichton for at least the first month of the season.

Crichton has taken a leave of absence from the club due to mental health issues, although the Roosters are yet to make official comment on the situation Crichton is privately battling.

News of Crichton's off-field issues broke earlier this month.

The star second-rower, who played for both New South Wales in the State of Origin series last year, and Australia at the Rugby League World Cup, was due to continue holding down one of the second-row jerseys at the Roosters to start the 2023 season.

Nine News' Danny Weidler however is reporting that Crichton will miss at least another six weeks before returning - ruling him out of the first four rounds of the season at a minimum.

"The other issue the Roosters are facing is the ongoing mental health battle that star forward Angus Crichton is fighting," Weidler said.

"Privately, the Roosters are hoping to have him back on the field in six weeks, but that may be the best-case scenario."

Crichton's absence from the start of the season - where the Roosters play the Dolphins, Warriors, Rabbitohs and Eels following a Round 4 bye to kick-off their season - is added to the absence of Sitili Tupouniua, who is recovering from an ACL injury and unlikely to take to the field before May - or approximately Magic Round in Brisbane.

That will likely leave the likes of Nat Butcher, Egan Butcher, Fletcher Baker and Naufahu Whyte, as well as young gun Siua Wong, pushing for minutes to start the season on the edge for Trent Robinson, who will be desperate for his side to avoid the same slow start as they did last season.

The Roosters' Round 1 clash against the Dolphins will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, March 5.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression, contact beyondblue on 1300224636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.