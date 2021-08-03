The Sydney Roosters have received a much-needed shot to the arm, with Roosters' enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves free to play in Round 21.

Facing the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, Waerea-Hargreaves was able to successfully argue his case, meaning he will be free to line-up for the tri-colours.

The cannonball tackle, which was recorded against Parramatta Eels' lock Nathan Brown during the Roosters' 28-0 victory during Round 20 in Mackay, was overturned by the panel of Bob Lindner, Sean Garlick and Tony Puletua.

The incident went without penalty on the field, despite the obvious pain it put Brown in. The match review committee later picked it up and charged Waerea-Hargreaves.

However, the 32-year-old, represented by lawyer James McLeod managed to argue the tackle was in fact, not a cannonball.

"You don't get a spearing down into the knee area – you get player Waerea-Haregreaves slipping down to make a legs tackle," McLeod said.

"The ball-carrier was still progressing up the field … This tackle was not completed."

The NRL prosecution had said the enforcer used a speaking motion to the knee of Brown, however, the judiciary disagreed after around ten minutes of deliberation.

It now means Waerea-Hargreaves will be able to front up for the Roosters during this week's all-important clash with the Penrith Panthers, with the Roosters still attempting to improve their chances of a top-four finish.

The Roosters currently sit in fifth spot on the competition ladder, but are now equal on points with the Parramatta Eels ahead of them, only separated by for and against.

With a far easier run home than the Eels, the tri-colours will be hopeful of holding off the Manly Sea Eagles to take a much-needed second chance.

Trent Robinson's side are currently dealing with an enormous backline injury crisis, with all of Joseph Sualii, Josh Morris, Billy Smith and Matt Ikuvalu facing extended periods on the sidelines.