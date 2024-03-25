The Sydney Roosters have provided an official medical update on the injured quartet of Sam Walker, Lindsay Collins, Sandon Smith and Billy Smith ahead of their Round 4 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

The club has confirmed that Sam Walker will be available for this week after he was taken from the field against the Rabbitohs and the independent doctor diagnosed him with a Category 1 concussion.

It has since been downgraded to a Category 2 concussion by the NRL, meaning Walker does not need to face an 11-day stand-down period.

Continuing with the injury updates, the Roosters confirmed that Origin prop Lindsay Collins has sustained a low-grade left hamstring strain which was confirmed after MRI scans - he has since begun the club's rehab protocol.

After a brilliant showing against the Rabbitohs, utility Sandon Smith has sustained an elbow hyperextension.

The Roosters have yet to release a return timeline but revealed that scans showed a significant medial ligament injury to his left elbow.

"The medical team has commenced rehab on the non-surgical injury and will continue testing to decide his return to play date," a club statement read.

Billy Smith was the final injured player on whom the club has provided an update. Playing in the NSW Cup, Smith sustained an ankle injury, and scans showed that "a small cartilage injury alongside his known lateral ligament injury" was found.

"He will undergo a arthroscopy today (Monday) to assess the injury further and repair any damage found," the club added.