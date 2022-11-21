Current Sydney Roosters squad member Renouf Atoni is reportedly on the cusp of a move to the English Super League, after struggling for opportunities at NRL level since making the move to Bondi from Belmore.

Atoni made his debut for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2018 and went on to make 43 appearances for the blue and whites before being lured to the Tri-colours at the start of 2022 after the Bulldogs failed to extend his contract.

After becoming an NRL regular during his time at the Dogs, he's struggled for first-grade opportunities since making the move, and he didn't appear once at NRL level for Trent Robinson's side in 2022.

Super League side Wakefield Trinity are now keen to sign the talented 25-year-old, per the UK Examiner, and the deal is likely to appear attractive after a stagnant year for Atoni professionally.

It's a good move for Wakefield too, as they search for an adequate replacement for star prop David Fifita and aim to improve on their 10th-place finish in 2022.

Atoni was being courted by a number of clubs prior to his decision to head to Bondi, including the Sharks, Dragons and Cowboys as well as English club Wigan.

Though he still has another year on his contract with the Roosters, the club wouldn't stand in the way of a move for better opportunities.

Atoni made 14 appearances for the Roosters' feeder club North Sydney during the year, scoring five tries, breaking 26 tackles and averaging 21 tackles, 115 metres and 45 minutes per game.