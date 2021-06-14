Sydney Roosters hooker Ben Marschke and Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor have accepted their respective suspensions handed down by the NRL following charges from Round 14.

Marschke will miss the next fortnight following a dangerous contact charge on Titan Jamal Fogarty and has taken an early guilty plea.

The Chooks playmaker will miss games against Penrith and Melbourne.

Proctor will miss just the one week for his careless high tackle on Roosters centre Joseph Manu, and will be sidelined for the Titans’ clash with Manly.

Meanwhile, Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett will head to the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday to appeal their charges from the weekend.

Waerea-Hargreaves was charged with a careless high tackle on Titan Greg Marzhew, while Barnett has pleaded not guilty to his contrary conduct charge.

A quintet of players have until midday Tuesday to decide whether to file pleas for their respective charges.

Parramatta flyer Maika Sivo is facing a one-game suspension for his high tackle on Wests Tigers‘ Adam Doueihi.

Tom Amone, Luke Brooks, Cameron Munster and Isaiah Papali’i are all facing fines.

Penrith hooker Api Koroisau and Brisbane youngster Kobe Hetherington have also been charged with fines for grade one offences.