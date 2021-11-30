Sydney Roosters half Lachlan Lam is reportedly set to link up with his dad, Adrian, at English Super League side the Leigh Centurions for next season.

The 23-year-old, who is currently contracted to the Chooks for 2022, will need an immediate release given his contract currently holds his services to Bondi until the end of next year.

According to multiple reports, Lam is tipped to join the Centurions and work under his father, who is the senior coach of the Super League club.

Lam joins former Raider Caleb Aekins and ex-NRL journeyman Nene McDonald in venturing to the Manchester side, with the latter having signed with Leigh this week.

Lam asked for 3 main signings when offered the Leigh job, the first being Caleb Aekins, second being Nene MacDonald and the final one being his own son and Roosters sensation, Lachlan Lam. The centurions have clarified they WANT promotion, and these signings will surely help this https://t.co/st0ndCEaIR — Rugby League ITK✍🏻 (@RugbyLeagueITK) November 30, 2021

Looks like Lochie Lam will be joining dad Adrian at @LeighCenturions — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 30, 2021

Lam has played 31 games for the Tricolours in the past three seasons, including 20 appearances this year across halfback, five-eighth, centre and from the interchange.

The Papua New Guinea representative has battled to cement a place in Trent Robinson's starting halves duo, with rising star Sam Walker and premiership Rooster Luke Keary seen atop the club's playmaking pecking order.

LACHLAN LAM

Five-eighth Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 97.8

Kick Metres

Given the extensive list of injuries the Roosters were faced with this season, Lam was able to gain greater exposure at NRL level, scoring three tries and assisting a further four.