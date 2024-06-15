On a train and trial contract with the Sydney Roosters at the moment, promising playmaker Hugo Savala is set to depart for a new club next season.

An impressive halfback, Savala has made ten appearances this season in the NSW Cup for the Sydney Roosters, in which he has scored five tries, forced five drop-outs, provided seven try assists and averaged 86 running metres per game.

Reports have emerged that Savala is set to sign with the Gold Coast Titans for the 2025 season and onwards, per The League Scene.

The possible move to the Titans would see him provide coverage in the halves underneath Tanah Boyd, Carter Gordon, AJ Brimson, Kieran Foran, and Thomas Weaver - the latter two remain off-contract at the end of this season.

Gordon is the newest member to join the Gold Coast Titans, confirming he will switch codes from rugby union to join the club on a two-year contract next season.

A current member of the Australian Wallabies squad, early reports indicate that he has signed a $700,000 contract to join the club and is likely to be pushed straight into the starting team.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Oskar Bryant, Klese Haas, Isaac Liu, Joe Stimson, and Ryder Williams also remain on the club's 2024 off-contract list, but they have been able to re-sign AJ Brimson (2030) and David Fifita (2026) to long-term deals.